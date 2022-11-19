 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monroe

Monroe has such a calm demeanor and enjoys being held and cuddled most of all. He often foregoes playing with... View on PetFinder

Rogene Olderbak, 76

DONIPHAN — Rogene Val Olderbak, 76, of Doniphan, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Lincoln surrounded by her family and loved ones.

