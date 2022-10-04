More than 30 pounds of cocaine, pills found in I-80 traffic stop in Seward County

The Seward County Sheriff's Office arrested two people Saturday after finding more than 20 pounds of cocaine and more than 10 pounds of OxyContin during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The stop occurred at about 11 a.m. near mile marker 382 on I-80, when a deputy observed a Mercedes SUV with an obscured license plate, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

A search of the vehicle revealed an after-market compartment in the rear, where the drugs were found.

The driver, Samantha Francisco, 28, and passenger, Julany Rivera, 20, both of Chicago, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and no drug tax stamp.

Francisco and Rivera were lodged in the Seward County jail.