Motivated by overdose, Tri-Cities family starts foundation

As overdoses in the Tri-Cities continue, the loved ones of a Grand Island man who died of a fentanyl overdose in June 2021 have embarked on a mission.

Mother and daughter team Linette Cocchiarella and Lindey Lyons have started a group called The DJC Foundation, following the death of Linette’s son (Lindsey’s brother), Derrek.

Derrek died of a fentanyl overdose, following a years-long battle with addiction.

The DJC Foundation’s mission, “to educate, advocate, and promote the healing of the whole person when it comes to addiction, thereby reducing overdose casualties,” resonates with more families than it should, Cocchiarella and Lyons said.

The DJC Foundation wants to change that, by opening the means for people to get help for their addiction, including making narcan (an emergency opioid overdose treatment) more available, and helping with costs associated with rehabilitation, therapy and sober living.

“(Drug and alcohol evaluation is) the first step into getting into any treatment centers,” Cocchiarella said. “You have to pay for that evaluation. If your family can’t afford the $25, or whatever it is, extra money that (the foundation has) will go to that” and other recovery expenses.

“There’s sliding scales,” Lyons said. “We could help with that.”

Through their experiences with family and friends new and known, Cocchiarella and Lyons have identified the need for aftercare and therapy.

“We’re really pushing for the mental health aspect,” Lyons said.

Derrek’s twin brother, Dustin, has been sober since soon after his brother’s death. Dustin – despite a bit of stage fright, his mother said – is speaking in front of groups at fundraisers and awareness events. There have been several at skate parks and skate festivals.

Derrek was an avid skater, so it seemed natural to have events at skate festivals.

“We like to be involved like we can,” Lyons said. “We figured that would be a really great place — that was one of Derek’s passions, and just a place to meet people.”

The DJC Foundation had its own skate festival in Hastings.

“We were so nervous that nobody was going to come,” Lyons said.

The nerves were for naught, Lyons explained. “A lot of the people that showed up were really close to Derek. We ended up raising about $600. Which was fantastic.”

They will likely be meeting even more people through their event on September 3 at the Quality Inn Conference Center in Grand Island.

As part of their efforts, there is an event September 3 called: “A Time to Remember, A Time to Act.”

Community support for the young organization – a little more than a year in the making – has so far been strong.

In his own special way, even after his passing, Derrek has helped, his mother said.

“I didn’t get into Derrick stuff after he passed away,” Cocchiarella said. “I didn’t realize there were cards and stuff in there.”

She found a few hundred dollars.

“I just put it into the fund.”

Admittedly, their mission is lofty, Cocchiarella said.

“I have a a lot of goals, and I know that. There are people that truly want sobriety but can’t afford the help. That’s what just gets me.”

The pair is running into obstacles filing paperwork, including for their goal of The DJC Foundation becoming a 501©(3).

“We came into this not knowing anything about anything,” Lyons said. “We definitely jumped in headfirst. We know about addiction. That’s all we know about and we know the journey.”

“There are so many barriers (to seeking treatment). A lot of the time you don’t have anything – they’re trying to bleed a stone.”