The mountain lion spotted on a video in southwest Omaha early Monday could be a young animal looking for a mate, Nebraska Game and Parks said.

The animal was recorded by a home security video at 4:15 a.m. Monday near Interstate 80 and Q Street and was reported to Game and Parks.

Law enforcement and wildlife professionals from Game and Parks and the Omaha Police Department have not been able to locate the mountain lion.

Sam Wilson, furbearer manager for the Game and Parks, said it was difficult to determine the animal’s age because the video was not well-lit. Male and female mountain lions are difficult to distinguish because they do not have differentiating markings that can typically be seen in photos or video.

Mountain lions found in the eastern part of the state are typically sub-adults who are looking for territory of their own. Dispersing males usually weigh 100 to 120 pounds, and dispersing females are typically 70 to 90 pounds. They can walk up to 20 miles a day.

“It probably will continue walking until it finds a mate or dies,” Wilson said. “I suspect if it can find a way out of town it will likely do that.”

Valentine is where the nearest population of mountain lions can be found.

According to Game and Parks’ Mountain Lion Response Plan, a mountain lion within the limits of a municipality will be killed, if it can safely be done, to protect the public. Game and Parks is working with Omaha police to respond.

Anyone who observes a mountain lion in person or on video should contact local police or Game and Parks immediately. If you see it, don’t approach it. Stay calm and back away slowly, getting inside your home or car.

“People should use common sense,” Wilson said. “What we expect is for (the mountain lion) to flee people.”

Game and Parks reminds people that mountain lion attacks are rare. Find more information about Nebraska mountain lions, including the response plan and what to do if you encounter one, at OutdoorNebraska.gov; search “mountain lion management plan.”