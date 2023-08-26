Jaws (1975, Suspense) Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw AMC, 5 p.m.
Coming to America (1988, Comedy) Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall VH1, 5:30 p.m.
The Breakfast Club (1985, Comedy-drama) Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald CMT, 6 p.m.
The King's Man (2021, Action) Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson FX, 6 p.m.
Rocky V (1990, Drama) Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire Vice, 6:30 p.m.
Bee Movie (2007, Children) Jerry Seinfeld, Renee Zellweger Nick, 7 p.m.
Shooter (2007, Action) Mark Wahlberg, Michael Pena BET, 7 p.m.
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001, Adventure) Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight BBC America, 7:30 p.m.
Road House (1989, Action) Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch Sundance, 7:30 p.m.
Clueless (1995, Comedy) Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash CMT, 8 p.m.
Harlem Nights (1989, Comedy) Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor VH1, 8 p.m.
Rocky Balboa (2006, Drama) Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young Vice, 9 p.m.
The Hangover Part III (2013, Comedy) Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms TBS, 9 p.m.