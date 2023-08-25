Nebraska volleyball's lineup for the first match of the season included three freshmen.

The showing by those players — setter Bergen Reilly, outside hitter Harper Murray and defensive specialist Laney Choboy — along with coach John Cook’s comments after the match indicate they’ll keep getting long stretches of play.

In the first match of her college career, Murray had a strong all-around match and some timely plays in helping the Huskers to a three-set win against Utah State on Friday, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17.

Nebraska won the final five points of the match before a crowd of 8,436 at the Devaney Sports Center.

Murray finished with nine kills on a .350 hitting percentage, the highest of Nebraska’s pin hitters. She also had five blocks and one ace serve.

The Huskers’ other starters were outside hitter Lindsay Krause; right-side hitter Merritt Beason; middle blockers Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson; and libero Lexi Rodriguez.

Reilly had 26 set assists, while also putting down four kills on six attempts. She added seven digs and three blocks.

Reilly earned the right to get the first chance at setter, where the Huskers also have junior Kennedi Orr, Cook said.

“Day after day she’s usually one of our best servers, she’s getting better as a blocker, she sets really good tempo, she sets the middle really well,” Cook said. “Her back-sets are world class. If you really know volleyball, some of her back sets are elite-level. And she’s a great competitor.

“It’s been very close, but over time she’s a couple points better right now.”

Reilly knew a few hours before the match that she’d start.

“(Cook) just kind of said this team has a lot of trust in you and you’ve given us a reason to trust you and we have full confidence in you,” Reilly said. “That was his reasoning.”

Beason, also in her first match at Nebraska, had eight kills.

Allick had a strong all-around match with five kills on just eight attempts; seven blocks and one ace serve.

In the first set, Nebraska got rolling during a stretch when Allick and Murray each had blocks.

Murray had the kill on set point with a blast to the middle of the court. Murray was also strong at the end of the second set with a block and a kill for Nebraska’s final two points.

Murray had a solid start, Cook said. She did get aced three times over 21 serve-receive targets, and teams will continue to challenge her in that way.

“She’s going to get served balls because when you’re out there with Lexi and Laney they’re going to serve (her),” Cook said.

Beason had more hitting errors than Murray but also wowed the crowd a few times with kills on back-row attacks.

“She’s got it down,” Reilly said. “She’s hard to stop when we get that connection. We’re going to keep working on that and keep trying to master that, and it will be hard to stop.”

Outside hitter Shelby Capllonch had nine kills for Utah State. Nebraska had a .286 hitting percentage and limited the Aggies to .061.

Nebraska plays Lipscomb (0-1) at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

With three matches over three days to start the season, Nebraska will probably work in a few more players this weekend, including another freshman in middle blocker Andi Jackson.

“We just kind of told them that this is the group that was going to lead our stampede tonight,” Cook said. “We’re a herd of horses stampeding toward this season, and this was the group that was going to lead the stampede tonight. We’ll mix it up a little (Saturday).”

In the first match of the Ameritas Players Challenge, SMU beat Lipscomb in three sets, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21.