Sean Gaskell plays for the audience and teaches them about the kora at the Grand Island Public Library on Monday. Gaskell has traveled to Brikama, Gambia, to learn how to play the instrument from several teachers.
GRACIE SMITH photos, THE INDEPENDENT
Sean Gaskell performs on the kora at the Grand Island Public Library on Monday.
GRACIE SMITH, THE INDEPENDENT
Sean Gaskell plays the kora at the Grand Island Public Library on Monday, July 10. The kora is a West African harp with 21 strings.
GRACIE SMITH, THE INDEPENDENT
Oliver Friedrichsen, 5, left, and Mya Friedrichsen, 7, sit in the audience at the Grand Island Public Library on Monday, July 10. The show was open to children and adults.
GRACIE SMITH, THE INDEPENDENT
Sean Gaskell teaches people about the kora at the Grand Island Public Library on Monday.
