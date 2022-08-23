NASA wants to give farmers more help from above

GILTNER — Twenty-eight satellites that circle the earth provide a lot of information to farmers, and NASA would like to do more.

A delegation from NASA’s Earth Science Division visited a farm near Giltner Tuesday morning as part of a trip to Nebraska. Representatives of NASA and the University of Nebraska met with Zach Hunnicutt, who farms with his brother, Brandon, and their parents, Daryl and Jo.

Karen St. Germain, director of NASA’s Earth Science Division, said that when most people think of NASA, they think of exploring the universe.

“But the planet that we study the most is our home planet,” St. Germain said.

The vantage point from space helps scientists “learn how the whole earth works as a system,” she said.

One of the most important recipients of that information is agriculture. NASA is trying to make the information easy to understand, convenient to obtain and appropriate to the challenges farmers face.

Producers “have a lot of decisions to make every day, and they don’t need someone from the outside telling them what to do,” St. Germain said. “What they need is information that’s relevant to the questions they have.”

One reason the group visited the farm is because the Hunnicutts have an interest in research and technology. The family grows corn, soybeans and seed corn. “We have a field that’s been in organic production. We raised field peas on it this year, which is a new thing to try,” Zach Hunnicutt said.

His parents are part-owners of Preferred Popcorn. Brandon Hunnicutt serves on the National Corn Growers Association Board of Directors. Those members of the family were not present.

Zach Hunnicutt talked about soil health, irrigation and other subjects.

The family takes good advantage of technology. They have soil moisture monitors in every field, he said.

They work with a company in Israel that uses ground-penetrating radar to measure soil moisture.

One innovation he really enjoys is the remote management of pivots. He can now start and monitor pivots with his phone, which is a big improvement over the old days. In the past, it took an least an hour each night to check all of the family’s pivots.

Improved internet service has helped. Talking about information from above, Zach Hunnicutt said the family used to upload data to a company in San Francisco.

But the first time they tried to do that, before the arrival of fiber internet, they realized it would be “quicker to drive the data to San Francisco and back than to upload it.” The uploading process took three days. “But fiber made that a lot quicker,” he said.

NASA’s Earth Science Division wants to understand how farmers make decisions, the challenges they face and the information gaps that confront them, said Bradley Doorn, the program manager for NASA’s agriculture and water applied research program.

Information about those challenges will then be funneled into the bigger part of NASA.

Doorn has always felt “that once we get the data” into hands of farmers or the extension service, “they take off with it. Just like John Deere and GPS. They grabbed GPS and they just took off with it,” he said.

All NASA data is free and available to the public, St. Germain said.

“We have some new experimental products coming out that forecast soil moisture two weeks out,” she said.

NASA is looking for ways to receive feedback as to how well those products perform.

Much of the information used in the U.S. Drought Monitor “comes from space,” St. Germain said. One partner in that monitor is the National Drought Mitigation Center at UNL. NASA is working with UNL and the two other partners in an effort to improve the drought monitor, she said.

St. Germain was asked about climate change.

NASA observes that “as our climate warms, we’re seeing an increase in the intensity of the water cycle. And what that really means is in some places we’re seeing much heavier precipitation events and in other places we’re seeing longer and more severe droughts.”

Putting information into the hands of people “who have to manage their resources in the face of those changing conditions is something that we’re really focused on,” St. Germain said.