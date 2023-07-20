LINCOLN — For city, county and municipality officials, applying for federal funding for local infrastructure projects can be a complex process.

That’s why the Nebraska Department of Transportation is hosting its first-ever Transportation Summit to provide the necessary education and insight for local officials to confidently apply for federal discretionary grants.

This free, one-day event is planned for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Younes Conference Center (North) in Kearney. NDOT, joined by the Nebraska Association of County Officials and the Nebraska League of Municipalities, will be providing educational sessions to learn about how to develop high-quality, competitive discretionary grant applications for the Bipartisan Infrastructure law grant opportunities.

This will include key aspects of grant writing, identifying relevant roles and responsibilities in the grant development process, and much more.

Speakers at the event will include experts from the Federal Highway Administration, NDOT, and other partners with grant writing experience. General topics will include:

Infrastructure/transportation funding available to local agencies

Keys to competitive grant applications

What to do in advance of a Notice of Funding Opportunity being issued

What to do after a NOFO is issued

Federal requirements

Broadband

There will also be in-depth sessions, including “Tools for Grant Development,” which will provide step-by-step guidelines to complete and submit a successful grant application. Information about post awards will also be provided.

To register for this free educational summit, go to go.unl.edu/transportationsummit. Registration ends Aug. 9.