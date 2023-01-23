Nebraska assistants making invaluable impressions on high school coaches, fan base

Some coaches, Gerald Foltz says, talk the talk. But not many walk the walk.

On Jan. 12, Nebraska assistant football coach Ed Foley walked the walk all the way to Foltz’s house in northwest Grand Island.

Foley, the special teams coach for Matt Rhule, was in Grand Island to introduce himself to several high school coaches in the area.

But first, he wanted to know all about Sam.

It’s been over six years since Nebraska punter Sam Foltz passed away in a summer car accident. Six years since the tearful funeral for a native son. Six years since Gerald and Jill Foltz allowed Nebraska to grieve with them that 2016 season.

Gerald still works his farm in Greeley. His wife Jill recently retired after 34 years as a school nurse. They go to some Husker football games.

They don’t hear much from Nebraska football anymore.

Then one day two months ago, Gerald got a text.

It was new Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule. Wanting to reach out and introduce himself.

Then came last week. Gerald received a text a couple weeks ago from Foley asking if he could stop by the house.

Gerald was thrilled.

“First coach to come to the house since Sam’s recruitment,” Gerald said. “He (Foley) just wanted to reach out and find out more about (Sam), more about Nebraska football and the state.

“He must have been here over an hour.”

The career football coach from New Jersey and the Nebraska farmer talked about their backgrounds. They talked about family. They talked about life.

And about Sam, the punter, the Husker, the kid who liked to play sports and hunt.

Then it was time to go. But not before Jill took a photo of the new friends, Gerald and Ed.

Foley, 55, looks every part of an old-school Jersey guy. But he’s adept at social media. That night, he left bread crumbs all over Twitter.

Next stop: Sin City Diner in downtown Grand Island, where Foley posted a photo of a hot dog covered with cheese and jalapeños.

Next stop: Big Red Treats, home of ice cream and hot cocoa-flavored popcorn.

A guy wearing Husker football gear walked into Dana and Julie Wright's downtown shop. Said he was one of the new coaches.

“We just started talking to him,” said Dana Wright.

“He chatted our ear off for 10 or 15 minutes. He was taking pictures of the Big Red Sign and the ice cream machines. He really dove in.

“He said he saw the 'Big Red sign' and thought he better come check it out. Just seemed like he was ingraining himself in Nebraska culture.

“Being a Nebraska football fan, I love to hear that.”

Foley left with bags of hot cocoa and caramel popcorn. And Julie told him she always wanted their popcorn to make it to Memorial Stadium.

“It’s making it one step closer,” Foley told her. “It’s making it to my office — if I don’t eat it all at home.”

Next stop: Grand Island High School.

Foley walked into Jeff Tomlin’s office at 6:20 a.m. the next morning. Tomlin, the Grand Island High football coach, talked to Foley for 20 minutes.

Then Tomlin took Foley downstairs to show him the Grand Island High School Hall of Fame wall, to see photos of Islander legends Bobby Reynolds, Tom Rathman, Harry Grimminger, Jeff Finn, Phil Ellis, Mike Anderson and, of course, coach Ken Fischer.

“He makes it all about you, not about him and what he’s done,” Tomlin said of Foley. “Our school, our program, our prospects. Ways to get hold of him.

“He was really interested in my history and the history of the school, which I think is neat.”

There will be ample time to find out if Foley can coach special teams. If Rhule and his staff are up for this task in the Big Ten.

The jury will be out for a while on Rhule’s NU staff, which includes several coaches he’s had ties with in his previous jobs at Temple and Baylor and the Carolina Panthers, a staff that didn't require a $7 million salary pool.

What they have is a head coach with a track record of turning around programs. And they appear to be on board with Rhule's experienced singular plan.

And they appear to have an endless supply of energy and passion.

That's making it doubly hard for Husker fans who want to be cynics and guard against hype and hope in another new staff.

That’s because Rhule and his staff are hitting Husker fans right square in the heart.

They’re showing that they care about their job and where they’re doing it.

After leaving Grand Island High that morning, Foley stopped at eight other area high schools, including Central City High School, where football coach Troy Huebert tweeted:

“First Husker coach to stop by in my 10 years just to introduce themselves. Hard not to jump all in on this coaching staff. They do things differently …”

Central City is a C-1 football school, 25 miles from Grand Island.

For those skeptics who call this a public relations tour by a new staff trying to score points, well, that’s a lot of driving just for P.R.

Could it be that the first step to building a football program is to construct relationships at the absolute grassroots level first?

You bet it could.

Because some folks have seen it before. Long ago.

“They’re trying to see every coach and make a connection, which reminds me of when I was at Alliance (High School) and Dan Young used to come see us every year,” Tomlin said. “Whether we had a prospect or not.”

Tomlin coaches a Class A program with tradition. And he says he’s been visited by Buddy Wyatt (2007) and Barrett Ruud (2018-22).

“I think it’s pretty uncommon,” Tomlin said. “It’s very genuine. The fact that all of these coaches are putting in all this effort that has been lacking a little bit in my opinion.

“We’re not going to have players that help the university every year. Once in a while, we get blessed with one. The fact that they stop anyway and make a courtesy call is special.”

Longtime Omaha North coach Larry Martin thought something was different the day Rhule was hired.

“He said he wanted all the in-state kids that had an offer from Nebraska to be in Lincoln so they could meet him the Sunday after he was hired,” Martin said. “That sent a heck of a message to me.”

Martin saw Foley earlier this week, as the coach made two trips through Omaha. Two things Foley said resonated with the veteran North coach.

One: That if Rhule’s staff offers a Nebraska player, someone from the staff will be there to see him once a week. Martin said NU sent a coach to one of Tyson Terry’s wrestling matches, even knowing Terry was not wrestling that night.

Two: Martin said Foley told him that NU wants to have one-day camps for kids throughout the state. The one-day format will make it affordable for most players.

“He told me to tell any of our players they want them down there,” Martin said. “They are going to evaluate them.

“And it’s not about the money. They won’t stay in dorms and do the things that make money. These one-day camps are totally evaluation.”

As for the young coaches on Rhule’s staff, Martin said “the kids really relate to them. There’s a lot of energy.”

They haven’t won a game. But they’re winning hearts. And respect. Here at home.

That’s where it starts, right?

With effort that is topped by cheese and jalapeños.

“I think it’s kind of needed,” Foltz said. “More of a connection with the university. Just a sign that they truly care about it.”

Caring. Walking the walk. Attention to detail.

It's only January. But it feels like it’s been awhile.

Tom Shatel is a sports columnist for the Omaha World-Herald