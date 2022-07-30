Nebraska attorneys gave passing grades to 95% of state's judges in poll

Lawyers responding to the Nebraska State Bar Association evaluation poll gave passing grades to 95% of the state's judges and recommended all but one be retained.

Association President William J. Mueller said the Judicial Performance Evaluation, which is done every two years, provides an important way for practicing attorneys to give feedback to the judiciary.

"These numbers continue to be impressive and consistent with prior evaluations," he said.

This year, they gave 72 of the judges a 90% or higher retention approval rating, 44 judges an 80% to 89% rating and eight judges ratings of 70% to 79%.

Six judges had 60% or lower retention ratings, including Douglas County Court Judge Darryl Lowe, who had the lowest rating of county court judges at 57.6%, and Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret, who had the lowest rating among the state's district court judges at 46.2%.

She was the only judge to have a retention rating below 50%.

Roughly 18% of active State Bar Association members who live in Nebraska, Council Bluffs and Sioux City, Iowa, and Yankton, South Dakota, completed the survey.

The state association first used the Judicial Performance Evaluation in 1984.

In the 3rd Judicial District, which is Lancaster County, lawyers gave the following retention approval ratings for district judges: Kevin McManaman (91.8%), Andrew Jacobsen (91.2%), Robert Otte (89.2%), Susan Strong (88.9%), Ryan Post (88.3%), Jodi Nelson (87.8%), Darla Ideus (76.7%) and Maret (46.2%).

Lawyers gave the following retention approval ratings for Lancaster County Court judges: Timothy Phillips (91%), Laurie Yardley (89.9%), Matthew Acton (89.7%), Holly Parsley (87.7%), Rodney Reuter (87.7%), Thomas Zimmerman (82.2%) and Joseph Dalton (80.3%).

Five of Lancaster County's judges will be up for retention votes on the ballot in November. They include County Court judges Acton, Dalton, Phillips and Yardley and District Court Judge Nelson. So, too, will be Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican.