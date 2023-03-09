Bob Ripley announced Friday that he is retiring from the position of administrator of the state Capitol, ending four decades of service in protecting and preserving the state's landmark building.

His retirement comes on the heels of a criminal investigation following an altercation with a contracted employee before the annual Statehood Day Dinner at the Capitol last Saturday.

"My retirement comes at a time when the current building project is well underway and some ongoing family issues demand my full attention," Ripley said in a written statement.

A major replacement of the building's heating and air-conditioning system is in progress throughout the structure.

"It's been my mission to leave our landmark Capitol and its environs in better condition than when I started so many years ago," Ripley said.

Ripley has served in the position under eight governors, beginning with Gov. J.J. Exon in 1975.

"Nebraska is so fortunate to be the steward of this magnificent statehouse and national historic monument," Ripley said.

On Thursday, Laura Strimple, Gov. Jim Pillen's communications director, confirmed that Ripley had been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

The State Patrol is investigating the Statehood Day Dinner incident. No charges have been filed.