LINCOLN — Three boys who died of suicide could lead to increased prevention efforts in Nebraska’s child welfare system.

A state watchdog recently reported that the three died at different ages, in different years, in different parts of Nebraska and with different family histories. But each had been involved with the child welfare system in one way or another before their deaths.

Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare Jennifer Carter investigated all three deaths as required by state law. She concluded that state child welfare workers and others dealing with the boys’ families “did not contribute to and were not responsible for” their deaths.

But her report said the child welfare system could do better at knowing warning signs and intervening to address suicide risk among the youngsters in the system.

“It’s very difficult to know if something like that would have made a difference in any of those three cases,” Carter said. “It just gives everybody a better chance.”

Her report recommended that the state develop and implement a comprehensive suicide awareness and prevention plan within child welfare.

She also called for better training of state child welfare workers, foster parents and the private providers that contract to care for youth in the system and she recommended that child welfare officials participate in the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition.

In a letter included with the report, Dannette Smith, then-CEO for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the department accepted all of the inspector general’s recommendations. She said the goal would be to have completed all of the changes by the end of 2025.

Carter said she was encouraged by the department’s commitment and the timeline.

The report pointed out that adolescents generally are at a higher risk for death by suicide, with suicide ranking among the top three causes of death for Nebraskans ages 10 through 18 since 2006.

But youth involved in the child welfare system are at even greater risk, given their histories of trauma and abuse and their higher rates of alcohol and substance misuse, unsafe sexual behaviors, delinquency and truancy, the report said. Those who wind up in foster care face additional trauma and disruptions.

Of the three cases investigated, the first involved a 14-year-old who died in 2018. Child welfare officials got involved with his family a year earlier because of domestic violence between his parents. Other concerns included his mother’s mental health and his parents’ co-parenting skills. The boy and his siblings were made wards of the state but remained in their parents’ home.

The second involved a 16-year-old who died in 2021, three weeks after reporting sexual abuse by his half-brother. Child welfare officials got involved with the family because of the report. The intake said he was suffering depression and anxiety, in part because his sister died by suicide 5 years earlier. Other concerns included his father’s depression and verbal and emotional abuse from his mother.

The third case involved an 11-year-old who died in 2022. The boy’s parents had been deported four years earlier and an older sister was caring for him and his siblings. Child welfare officials responded because of a report from the older sister that the boy was harming himself. The case was handled through a process called alternative response, in which workers help families without taking them to court or making a finding that there had been abuse or neglect in the family.