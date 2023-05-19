Nebraska Christian May 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 Central Valley's Taya Engel competes in the Class D girls pole vault at the state track meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium. GRACIE SMITH THE INDEPENDENT Nebraska Christian's Sheridan Falk took second place in the Class D girls long jump with a 16-9 leap at the state championships in Omaha Friday. JOSH SALMON THE INDEPENDENT Nebraska Christian's Micah Perdew finished fourth after going in the Class D high jump at 6-2 at the state track meet Friday in Omaha. JOSH SALMON THE INDEPENDENT Related to this story Most Popular Student goes off script, criticizes Grand Island Senior High in commencement speech A soon-to-be graduate’s scathing commentary of Grand Island Senior High made its way into the GISH class of 2023's commencement ceremony Sunda… Student goes off script, criticizes Grand Island Senior High in commencement speech “We lie, we pretend and we hide the truth with selective facts on positive things occurring around the school, instead of being honest and add… Grand Island dog attack victim in stable condition at Omaha hospital Dondlinger was attacked at about 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Howard Avenue. Richman Gordman Zooland comeback planned at Imagination City Children’s Museum Nostalgia is a powerful emotion. 80-year-old man seriously injured in Grand Island dog attack Police responded to 1904 N. Howard Ave. "in reference to a vicious animal incident," said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.