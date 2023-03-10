A Nebraska employer is facing more than half a million dollars in fines after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found serious and willful safety violations following the 2022 death of an employee in a grain silo.

OSHA began investigating CHS Inc., a Fortune 500 agriculture company that operates the Agri-Service Center in Roseland, Nebraska, after an employee became trapped in a corn silo and died last September. The investigation revealed more than a dozen serious safety violations and resulted in a total of $531,268 in fines.

On Sept. 13, 2022, emergency services were called to the Agri-Service Center for reports of a man trapped in a corn silo. Travis Thelander, a 34-year-old man from Hastings, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thelander was cleaning out the silo in preparation for fall harvest when corn engulfed and asphyxiated him. The OSHA investigation found that the employer disregarded federal regulations designed to prevent entrapment and did not supply Thelander with proper training or protective equipment.

In total, CHS Inc. was issued citations for 16 violations, with two considered willful and 14 classified as serious. Willful violations are one of the most severe penalties imposed by OSHA, indicating that the employer "either knowingly failed to comply with a legal requirement or acted with plain indifference to employee safety."

Violations uncovered in the OSHA investigation include:

* When employees enter grain storage structures, the employer is required to provide a body harness with a lifeline to prevent the employee from sinking further than waist-deep in the grain. The OSHA report found that CHS Inc. willfully failed to protect employees by allowing them to enter grain bins to remove residual grain without adequate lifelines to prevent entrapment. This resulted in a $156,259 fine.

* Bin entry is considered a "special task" which requires specific training on how to perform it safely. The bin entry team was insufficiently trained on how to recognize engulfment hazards, leading to multiple failures in performing necessary duties. This also was considered a willful violation and resulted in a $156,259 fine.

* Employees were selected to work in the grain bin based on availability regardless of training, which led to inadequately trained employees being responsible for dangerous and specialized tasks.

* An employee serving as the bin entry attendant during the time of Thelander's death "did not know which pieces of equipment were necessary to perform a side bin entry or how to use that equipment to retrieve the entrant."

A CHS Inc. spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.

CHS Inc. will have until the last week of March to pay the fines and make the required fixes, unless the company decides to contest any or all of the citations through an independent commission. The company also has been placed on OSHA's Severe Violator Enforcement Program, which mandates more frequent follow-up inspections and increased training.