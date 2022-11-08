Nebraska COVID cases up again; less than 10% of state's adults have had latest booster

While the number of COVID-19 cases continues to tick up in Nebraska, fewer than 10% of adults in the state have received the latest booster shot targeting the most prevalent variant strain.

Weeks ago, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator encouraged Americans to get the new bivalent booster by Halloween in order to have maximum protection for the upcoming holidays.

Now that Halloween has passed, the booster numbers both here and nationally are grim.

Only 9.9% of people 18 and over in the United States have received the latest booster, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nebraska’s figure is 9.6%

And even for the most vulnerable 65-and-over population, less than one-fourth both in Nebraska and nationally have received the shot.

“That’s a very discouraging and disappointing statistic,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the infectious diseases division at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “I would hope that the population would take advantage of this newest bivalent booster to try to do everything they can to keep themselves healthy and protected as we go into the respiratory virus season.”

When it comes to the latest COVID booster, Nebraska’s vaccination rate among adults ranks 32nd highest among the states. Iowa’s 13.4% rate ranks 15th highest. Among surrounding states, only Missouri and Wyoming have lower rates than Nebraska. Vermont leads the nation with a 21% rate.

Nebraska posted 1,783 new virus cases last week, up from 1,383 the previous week and the third straight weekly rise.

Cases are now rising faster in Nebraska than almost any state in the country, and per-capita cases also now slightly top the U.S. rate. Nebraska’s 29% case growth for the week was the third highest among the states, as was its two-week growth of 58%.

But while Nebraska cases are rising, they remain below levels seen as recently as early September and are more than 90% below the peak seen during last winter’s omicron surge. It remains to be seen whether the state and nation will see cases spike the same way they did during the first two winters of the pandemic.

Nebraska added 12 new COVID deaths last week, bringing the toll for the pandemic to 4,562 confirmed or probable deaths. The state has seen 535,000 positive COVID tests.

Nebraska hospitalizations due to COVID were relatively flat last week, with a daily average of 137 hospital beds occupied by COVID patients. A combination of COVID, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) nationally have recently strained pediatric hospital bed capacity.

The CDC issued a health alert Friday regarding the early increase in respiratory viruses, noting that the increase highlights the importance of “optimizing respiratory virus prevention and treatment measures.”

Rupp echoed that Monday.

Given the rising number of respiratory disease cases, Nebraskans should be doing all they can to protect themselves, their loved ones, others and the capacity of the health system, he said. That means getting their flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as taking some precautions in places where the viruses can spread.

Available data suggests the vaccines continue to offer good protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death, Rupp said. While protection against infection wanes after a few months, the protection against more serious illness continues.

Data also suggests that vaccination protects against long COVID, he said.

“Every time you get COVID-19, you kind of roll the dice,” Rupp said. “You could get severe illness or you could have those really bothersome longer COVID lingering symptoms. And I don’t think people take that long COVID syndrome into their analysis of risk when deciding on vaccination.”