Nebraska Department of Transportation says 600-mile expressway could be done four years early

LINCOLN — The head of Nebraska's Department of Transportation estimated the completion of the state's long-delayed 600-mile expressway system could be completed four years ahead of schedule.

Barring any "unforeseen issues," Department Director John Selmer told the Nebraska Legislature's Appropriations Committee Tuesday morning the expressway could be finished by 2036, rather than the previously predicted 2040.

The expressway project originated in 1988 identifying 16 corridors over 600 miles with the intent to connect every Nebraska community larger than 15,000 people to an interstate with a four-lane, divided expressway. It was projected to be completed in 15 years, but multiple delays extended the project more than three decades.

About $1.8 billion has already been devoted to the project, and Selmer said about 70% has been completed. He said there's still about $800 million worth of work to be done, amounting to about 136 miles of roadway.

Some of the remaining expressway that's yet to be completed includes 46 miles encompassing eight projects along U.S. 275 a few miles northwest of Omaha, and 41 miles in six projects along U.S. 81 north of York.

Selmer credited the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed in 2021 as one of the main reasons the department was able to accelerate work on the expressway. One significant portion of the project, an 11-mile stretch of the South Beltway in Lincoln, opens tomorrow, about six months ahead of schedule.

State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, a member of the Appropriations Committee, asked if Selmer needed more state funding to improve efficiency within the department.

"Funding is one of the pieces of the puzzle that the Legislature has some control over …" Moser said. "I think we should spend more on our highways and bridges."

However, Selmer said there wasn't an urgent need for additional state investment. Earlier in the same report, he said the department's overall 20-year financial needs have dropped about 2% to $14.5 billion in today's dollars, compared to the $14.8 billion reported last year. Accounting for inflation, department spokesperson Shannon Ankeny said that amounts to about $24.1 billion.

Selmer said one of the more urgent needs is addressing shortages in staffing and materials. Due to the incoming winter weather, he said the department has already put in some work consolidating existing resources, but he said over the past year he's had a hard time retaining staff, in part due to Nebraska's low unemployment rate.

"That's probably the issue that keeps me up more at night," Selmer said.