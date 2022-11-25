Nebraska downs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Puerto Rico Clasico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The three-pointers finally fell.

After the Nebraska women’s basketball team endured shooting struggles for multiple games, a change in scenery — to the Puerto Rico Clasico — helped NU turn the page in a 73-44 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The Huskers (4-2) hit 11 of 26 three-pointers Friday afternoon. Forward Annika Stewart — one of Nebraska’s top perimeter shooters — had a career-high 23 points off the bench, hitting a trio of threes. Allison Weidner — returning from a left eye injury — had 13 points and five rebounds. Alexis Markowski had 10 points and 10 rebounds, as well.

“We got lots of great contributions, particularly off our bench,” NU coach Amy Williams said on her postgame radio show. “When the ball’s going through the basket, everything just seems to operate better.”

Wearing black uniforms with the white script “Huskers” on them, Nebraska slumped out of the gate, falling behind 12-5 over the opening 5½ minutes. That’s when Stewart hit her first three of the game. NU cut the Islanders’ lead to 14-12 by the end of the first quarter.

Back-to-back layups by Jaz Shelley and Weidner gave Nebraska a 16-14 lead 90 seconds into the second quarter, part of 10-0 run that gave NU control. Williams said Weidner made the kind of “hustle plays” that “set the tone” for the rest of the team.

A three-pointer by Shelley 40 seconds before halftime pushed the Huskers’ lead to 35-20 at the break. Shelley’s three-point play to start the third quarter kept Nebraska rolling. Nebraska outrebounded the Islanders 42-20.

“The fact that we doubled them up on the boards was a huge accomplishment,” Williams said.

The Huskers will play Mississippi State on Saturday. The Bulldogs (5-1) beat Georgetown 67-32 earlier Friday. Guard Sam Haiby, who limped off the court Tuesday night, did not play Saturday, while Isabelle Bourne, in foul trouble, played just 18 minutes and did not score.