LINCOLN — The Nebraska men’s basketball team celebrated one of the best comebacks in school history with a Sunday yoga session. And film study. And a bit of game planning.

“Recovery day,” NU coach Fred Hoiberg said of a banged-up team in the thick of February.

The Huskers may have erased a 17-point deficit in their 73-63 win over Wisconsin, but they had little time to reflect. They instead turned the page quickly to a fourth Big Ten game in 10 days.

And weary Nebraska — down two starters, bumps and bruises accompanying the winning bounce in its step — drew a doozy: A trip to Piscataway, N.J., the third East Coast trek in as many weeks, to play a Rutgers team that leads the Big Ten in scoring defense.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Huskers. Here, kiss a Jersey elbow.

RU is not a subtle program; its sold-out, 8000-seat gym is named for a sub sandwich. Even without starting forward Mawot Mag — who tore his ACL in early February — half of the Scarlet Knights’ roster could play tight end for football coach Greg Schiano. A 6-foot-11, 240-pound center. A 6-7, 213-pound point guard. A 6-6, 227-pound shooting guard. Two more 200-pound-plus guards — Caleb McConnell and Cam Spencer — who rank Nos. 2 and 3 in steals among league players.

As a team, Rutgers (16-9, 8-5 Big Ten) has 46 more thefts than any other Big Ten program. Nebraska averages 13 giveaways a game.

“We can’t just drive into a pile and expect to be able to complete passes,” Hoiberg said. “We’ve got to be under control — one less dribble — and make a simple play.”

For 22 minutes of Saturday’s win over Wisconsin, NU (12-14, 5-10) preferred pile drives and poorly-considered passes, prompting Hoiberg to pull his best player, center Derrick Walker, for careless turnovers.

Hoiberg inserted backup post Blaise Keita, and it felt like kismet. Keita neutralized one of Wisconsin’s big men. Walker composed himself, re-entered the game and found his groove. The Huskers turned a tide, bringing 14,811 fans in Pinnacle Banks Arena to surprise and delirium.

The coach called the experience “emotional” for some of Nebraska’s players, but they can’t live long in the reverie.

A near-lock to make its third straight NCAA tournament, Rutgers ignites its small, loud gym with aggressive defense that turns into layups. The formula has earned coach Steve Pikiell a contract through the 2031 season worth nearly $31 million, and RU has won four of the last five in the series, averaging 13.8 points off of NU turnovers in that stretch.

And while Hoiberg said he can’t exactly simulate Rutgers’ grit and length, he tried his best Monday, using the scout team to get into and under Nebraska’s guards. The workout was as physical as possible, necessary to prepare Husker guards like Sam Griesel, Keisei Tominaga and Jamarques Lawrence — heading back to his home state — for what awaits.

“We know they’re going to have urgency, and we have to withstand the first run,” Hoiberg said. “The first five minutes are going to be very important.”

Hoiberg wants Nebraska playing “loose” with “nothing to lose.” Smart, too, though, against a Rutgers team that lives to speed up opponents and force mistakes. That happened last year in Piscataway, when RU humbled the Huskers 93-65 in one of those losses that showed the gap between the two programs.

Nebraska’s developed its chin since then, and, if it can take 40 minutes of Rutgers rigor Tuesday night, has a reward.

Rest.

Between Feb. 15 and Feb. 28, NU plays just three games — all at home. No busses. No planes. Pages turned at a normal speed. Every so often, the Big Ten giveth.

“I’m glad it’s a late game,” Hoiberg said of the tip time, which is 8 p.m. in New Jersey. “We’re going to get back late, but we’ve got a little time to catch our breath after this one, where it’s been a lot of games in a short amount of time. We’ve got to find a way to leave it all out there to hopefully give ourselves a chance.”