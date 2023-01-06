Nebraska ed board quickly picks president, but vice president vote takes 11 secret ballots

LINCOLN — The divisions on the newly seated Nebraska State Board of Education showed Thursday as a new president was elected on a split vote, and board members took 11 rounds to pick a vice president.

Board members voted 5-3, on their first ballot, to select Patti Gubbels of Norfolk to serve as board president for 2023.

The vote came during the board’s first formal meeting of the year, held at the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

Gubbels, a former member of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education, was elected to the state board in 2020.

Her career has included teaching education and psychology courses at Northeast Community College, Wayne State College, and the University of Nebraska.

Kirk Penner, who nominated Gubbels, touted her experience in bylaws and policy. The votes were cast on secret ballots.

Patsy Koch Johns nominated Jacquelyn Morrison of Omaha to serve as president. Koch Johns, who is from Lincoln, praised Morrison for her understanding and experience with legislation, law and policy.

Deborah Neary of Omaha, who spoke in favor of Morrison, called her the “most neutral, nonpartisan person on the board.”

Morrison made a pitch for herself, saying that if selected she would ensure everyone had a voice. She said she was committed to transparency.

In an interview after the meeting, Gubbels was asked how she’ll lead a divided board whose members have strong and conflicting convictions.

She said the members will have to agree on expectations — what she called “rules of operation.”

“I think it’s also going to be really important that we sit together as a group and decide what our priorities are,” she said. “We have people who are very passionate, and that’s not a bad thing. But I think we have to stay focused on why we exist, that we are state-level education policymakers.”

A measure of power comes with the board presidency. The president presides over board meetings, appoints committees, works with the commissioner of education to set meeting agendas, and determines when and if the board will take public comment at a particular meeting.

Choosing the vice president was a bumpier ride.

Penner, of Aurora, and Koch Johns were nominated. They tied 4-4 in 10 consecutive rounds of voting. Penner, who was nominated by Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte, won in the 11th round, 5-3. Lisa Fricke had nominated Koch Johns.

The 2022 election cycle was a brutal one for the board members and challengers as both sides traded accusations.

Dissatisfaction with the board and the department led to the election last November of three conservative candidates to four-year terms on the eight-member board: Penner, Tegtmeier and Sherry Jones of Grand Island. Penner, who had been appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, was running to keep his seat.

The conservatives campaigned on a “back to basics” platform, emphasizing local control of schools and the importance of academic achievement. They called for keeping sexually explicit materials out of the classroom, and empowering parents to have a greater say in what’s taught.

Progressives had criticized the conservatives as anti-LGBTQ, racist, book-banning extremists who were out to destroy the public school system.

Neary, a Democrat, held her seat in her Omaha district by a narrow margin.

All four were sworn into office Thursday in a ceremony at the Nebraska State Capitol.