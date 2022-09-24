Nebraska Education Commissioner Blomstedt to leave post after 9 years

Matt Blomstedt, who has served as Nebraska's education commissioner since 2014, announced Friday that he is retiring from the position.

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt announced Friday his intent to resign Jan. 3 after nine years leading the Nebraska Department of Education.

Blomstedt, 50, said he intends to take a job at a consulting firm next year.

“I’m excited for the opportunity, and a little sad to be leaving what I’m doing, too,” he said.

He headed the department during unprecedented times, as it responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and to an uprising of parents concerned over what’s being taught in public schools.

“I can’t deny it’s been rough the last couple of years,” Blomstedt said Friday.

But he added, “I wouldn’t trade any of that stuff, good, bad or otherwise. I’m super grateful for being in that role, even in the tough times.”

In a letter to state board members, Blomstedt said that in the meantime he will stay on and “offer my complete dedication to making this transition successful.”

He wrote that he was proud of his service to the state and most proud of the opportunity to work with “so many dedicated board members, staff and partners in this work over the years.“

“We have sought,” he wrote,” to change the very nature of the work of the agency from compliance to support and to modernize functions of the agency.”

He did not reveal the firm to which he will go, but he said it would give him an opportunity to work on education policy.

“Commissioner Blomstedt has been a champion for all students and families, and a great leader of the Department of Education,” said State Board President Patricia Koch-Johns. “During his tenure, our state has become a national leader in education, and he inspired us to work in the best interest of all Nebraskans. We wish him well and thank him for his service.”

In the early days of the pandemic, Blomstedt surprised many people when he predicted that the coming 2020-21 school year would not be normal — a prediction that proved right. He frequently joined Gov. Pete Ricketts in briefing the public on the state’s response to the pandemic, elevating the profile of what had been a more behind-the-scenes position.

The department fell under intense public criticism in March 2021 after it released proposed voluntary health education standards that were eventually shelved.

It also has not escaped flak in the nationwide debate over critical race theory and over the board’s embrace of equity, a term some conservatives have described as trojan horse full of harmful ideas for kids.

Ricketts last year called for removal of the 1619 Project and another curriculum resource, the Zinn Education Project, from a list of educational resources posted on the Nebraska Department of Education’s website.

The department subsequently was targeted by a petition drive aimed at eliminating the state education board and making the department accountable to the governor. It fell short of enough signatures.

Blomstedt said the criticism has been “loud,” but a lot of people have appreciated all the work that takes place in the department.

He said the politics haven’t bothered him the way people might think. The politics distracted from the things that he felt education should be addressing, he said.

For example, he had hoped before the pandemic to put emphasis on helping kids with the highest needs, such as those who are incarcerated.

He said he has always believed that there are no silver bullets to improve education and that improvement comes through systemic changes.

The basic “blocking and tackling” of education shouldn’t be controversial or offensive to anyone, he said.

He said he counts among his accomplishments the creation of a school accountability system as the country transitioned from the federal No Child Left Behind law to the Every Student Succeeds Act.

His job was to build the system.

“I can be really pleased with that and still not have a ton of fans,” he said. “Schools don’t historically love accountability.”

But he said accountability is important “to get the sense of how we’re doing and measuring up” and, if used properly, can help improve educational outcomes.

While the pandemic was raging, he also oversaw securing a new building for the Lincoln offices of the department.

He said he has tried to shape the department to provide a “full system of supports” for education instead of an array of disjointed federal programs, he said.

Looking back, he said it would have been better to defer creation of health standards until after the pandemic. He said the department “kind of got fixated” on sticking to timelines.

It could have been better for him and the department to wait until things settled down, he said.

“I still believe we need health standards, whether we call them health standards or something else, it just doesn’t make sense to leave that hole there,” he said.

“I don’t know that there’s a need for the state board to adopt all of the content area standards other than the required ones,” he said. “But I do believe there’s a need to provide ‘lowercase’ standards for all those content areas.”