When it comes to farming and ranching in Nebraska, weather is always an uncertainty. And with a changing climate, the uncertainty has become even more uncertain.

Weather preparedness was one of many topic explored at the “Big Red Building” during Husker Harvest Days.

The exhibit is sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Nebraska Extension.

During the three-day event, over 125 educators, specialists, and faculty from Nebraska Extension shared their field-proven experiences and new data-driven research.

One of the educators there was Martha Durr, the Nebraska State climatologist.

As state Climatologist, Durr translates scientific information about weather for the general public then provided a scientific basis for people to understand climate variability, climate change, and weather extremes.

Durr has been serving as the state climatologist for over eight years.

Nebraska Extension promotes The Weather Ready Farms Designation Program, which is an agricultural education program aimed at offering farmers new strategies to prepare for extreme weather events and climate.

Farmers participating in the two-year program learn about conservation, natural resource management, improving soil health, disaster preparedness, farm financial management, climate-smart agriculture, and more.

Another tool to help farmers and ranchers is the Nebraska Mesonet.

“We have 57 weather stations around the state that provide real-time weather conditions such as temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and direction, precipitation, soil moisture, soil temperature, and barometric pressure,” she said. “This helps people understand their local weather conditions."

In addition to tracking current weather conditions, the Nebraska State Climate Office also monitors emerging climate issues, such as droughts. They provide climate outlooks for the next month and season and help people understand when they are likely to come out of a drought and what issues they need to be concerned about.

Durr said the Nebraska Weather Ready Farm Program, which is part of Nebraska Extension, aims to help farmers understand and reduce their risk to extreme weather events.

"You can get a certification to become a Weather Ready Farm,” she said. “It includes observing weather conditions locally, having a drought plan, knowing what to do during floods or hail events, and understanding available resources.”

Durr emphasized the importance of being prepared and having the necessary tools and information to manage risk in the face of extreme weather events.

She said Great Plains weather has always been highly variable, and now with climate change, these patterns have become more amplified.

“Droughts are longer, and rainstorms can be more intense,” Durr said. “So having the tools to be prepared and manage risk is crucial for farmers.”

Agriculture is a multi-billion dollar industry in Nebraska, so these programs are vital for the state's economy and rural communities.

Durr highlighted some trends that indicate the importance of these programs.

"We are seeing warming temperatures on average throughout the year,” she said. “Dealing with extreme heat events is becoming increasingly important. We've also seen an increasing trend in heavy rainfall events, going quickly from one extreme to another, and experiencing drought and flood conditions. Wildfire activity is also a concern.”

Durr mentioned past extreme weather events that have impacted Nebraska, such as the devastating floods in 2019 and the severe drought in 2012. She said these events serve as a reminder of the importance of being prepared and resilient to future challenges.

"These conditions are already here, and it is crucial to be resilient to what's currently happening,” Durr said. “But it will be even more important in the future as these events become faster, stronger, and more difficult.”