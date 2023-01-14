Nebraska falls short against No. 3 Ohio State

It ended as a nine-point loss for Nebraska against the No. 3 ranked team in women’s college basketball, and for Husker players afterward, it was easy to find where — or when — the difference lied.

Ohio State jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the first four minutes of the game and never trailed. Nebraska stayed with the Buckeyes for long stretches of the game, but that was more than enough for Ohio State to win 76-67 at Pinnacle Bank Arena to stay undefeated at 18-0 this season.

“We played three quarters of really good basketball and hung with the No. 3 team in the country, so it’s just important for us to get off to better starts,” Nebraska guard Sam Haiby said.

Husker center Alexis Markowski agreed.

“The story goes that if we don’t start well, it usually ends in a loss,” she said.

Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 25 points to lead Ohio State; the 6-foot-4 Slovakian drilled a trio of three-pointers and shot 10-for-19 overall.

“Rebeka is a really good player,” Markowski said. “She can shoot it, she can drive it. She can score over either shoulder.”

Taylor Mikesell added 14 points for Ohio State. Taylor Thierry had 13 points while also playing great defense to help hold Nebraska leading scorer Jaz Shelly to just six points and 2-for-12 shooting.

Ohio State is a complete team — full-court defense, the shooting of Mikesell and the inside game of Mikulasikova. Ohio State made four of its first nine three-pointers and finished 8-for-15 from behind the arc. Ohio State shot 52% from the field.

Even with some key injuries, Ohio State is undefeated.

“They’ve been down in ballgames before, and they just find ways to make plays when they need them,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said. “That’s the sign of a really good team.”

Haiby had a season-high 16 points to lead Nebraska (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten). Markowski added 15 points and eight rebounds. Isabelle Bourne had 13 points, and Callin Hake had 11 points and three three-pointers.

Nebraska shot 37% from the field, and 5-for-27 (18.5%) on threes.

Ohio State and its full-court defense rolled from the start. The Buckeyes quickly led 13-2 just four minutes into the game, and then 25-12 after the first quarter.

Nebraska did OK in some key areas, such as turnovers, only committing 12. Nebraska actually had advantages in points off turnovers (21-13) and second-chance points (24-9).

“We didn't press as much as we normally do,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGruff said. “We wanted to just play a little differently today. I thought we could win in the half-court, and I thought for the most part, our defense was pretty good. But we've been really riding these kids hard. So we wanted to just not press as much today, just to save their legs a little bit.”

Nebraska’s bad start — coupled with relying too much on three-point shooting — was too much to overcome, Williams said. Nebraska missed its first 14 three-point attempts of the second half.

Nebraska scored the first seven points of the second half and eventually cut the Buckeyes’ 10-point halftime lead to three points. Ohio State called timeout, and Williams was so pumped she met the Nebraska players at midcourt as they headed to the bench.

But Ohio State heated up again to end the third quarter, while Nebraska had a stretch where it made just 2 of 12 shots from the field. Ohio State led by 12 points to end the quarter.

“I knew (Nebraska) would make a run,” McGruff said. “And I think after the timeout, we calmed down a little bit. We got back to better ball movement and a little more stout defense. And probably most importantly, we rebounded the ball better, because they got a lot of offensive rebounds.”