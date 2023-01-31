Nebraska falls to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Over the blaring noise of a postgame Frank Sinatra song, Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg had a blunt, five-word assessment to describe his team’s failed bid at upsetting Illinois.

“The wheels just fell off,” Hoiberg said on his postgame radio show after a 72-56 loss.

In the form of a 24-6 Illini run over the final 12 minutes, after NU had hit back-to-back-back 3-pointers to take a 50-48 lead.

“We had a chance,” Hoiberg said. “We had a chance to get this game. Had a lead with 12 minutes left, and then…”

Turnovers. “Awful” execution on offense, according to Hoiberg. And key whistles against forward Derrick Walker, limited to just 23 minutes before fouling out. Nebraska struggles, Hoiberg said, without its sixth-year power forward on floor. And Hoiberg is clearly getting fed up with the Big Ten officiating related to Walker.

“I thought a couple were really ticky-tack calls on him,” Hoiberg said. “It’s just so unfortunate that stars in this league get a lot of calls, but it’s not true for Derrick. And it’s really unfortunate.”

Sam Griesel’s 21 points and six rebounds went for naught – as did eight total 3-pointers - because of 20 NU fouls and 19 turnovers. Walker’s persistent foul trouble contributed to Illinois’ nine offensive rebounds and 11 second-chance points.

Walker was on the bench for parts of Illinois’ game-defining run in a foul-filled, physical second half that bore little resemblance to an exciting first half.

To open the game, Griesel went to work immediately on Illinois’ smaller guards, backing them down into the paint for two layups and four free throw attempts. Griesel splashed an early 3, too, that helped give NU a 12-5 lead.

“He had great rhythm on his 3s,” Hoiberg said. “And he got us going. Then he got downhill.”

The rest of the first half inside Assembly Hall resembled a pendulum swinging between the two teams. Illinois (16-6, 7-4) scored nine straight points as part of a 14-3 run. Nebraska tied the game at 19 with a Jamarques Lawrence. Illinois went on a 9-1 run , culminating in two free throws by Jayden Epps. NU answered with a 7-2 run.

The Huskers made their final six shots of the first half – including 3s by C.J. Wilcher and Keisei Tominaga – to help cut Illinois’ lead to 38-37 by the break. With 15 points, Griesel surpassed his season scoring average by four points in the opening 20 minutes, and NU employed a 2-3 zone defense effectively enough to hold the Illini to 4-for-17 from 3 in the first half.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood was so mad at his squad that he spent part of halftime sitting by himself on the team’s bench. Nebraska got the ball to start the second half, as well.

NU’s first seven possessions of the second half were ugly – two missed shots, five turnovers – but Illinois pushed its lead to just 46-39 over the opening four minutes. It left the door open for the Huskers, whose ensuing 11-2 run – that included back-to-back-to-back 3s from Tominaga and Wilcher – gave them a 50-48 lead with 12:00 left when Illinois coach Brad Underwood called timeout.

Walker went to bench. Illinois started its run with a fast break layup from Illini guard Terrance Shannon – who scored 13 points. NU missed 8 of its last 9 shots and made just 25% of its shots in the second half. Walker’s backups, the newly-healthy Blaise Keita and Wilhelm Breidenbach combined for one point and six rebounds in 21 combined minutes.

“We’re just lost without Derrick on the floor right now,” Hoiberg said. “And the execution down the stretch – it was awful. We just could not get to the right spots. When Derrick’s not out there, we really struggle.”

Nebraska lost its fourth straight game overall. It finished 2-7 in a rigorous January when NU played six road games, finishing 1-5 in those.

“If we can bottle up those things that we’re doing well, clean it up, we’ve got a nice schedule in February,” Hoiberg said of a month that begins with Penn State on Sunday inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. “We’ve got five home games.”