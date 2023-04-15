As Gov. Jim Pillen reached his 100th day in office on Friday, the bulk of his legislative agenda was stalled in the Legislature, but clearly on course toward eventual enactment.

"This legislative session is intense," Pillen said in assessing the slow-walk pace of a Legislature hobbled by what essentially has grown into a session-long filibuster fueled by a sturdy minority composed of urban senators.

Pillen's package of major wide-ranging tax cuts and his proposal to increase and reshape state aid to schools appear almost certain to eventually gain enactment in a nonpartisan Legislature dominated by conservative Republican senators.

But it might take awhile as senators who are increasingly alarmed by this session's conservative social agenda slow the pace.

"We think we have tremendous momentum," Pillen said during an interview in the governor's office last week.

"I'm here to win," he said, displaying a hint of his competitive nature.

"We view the Legislature as our partner," Pillen said.

"We have worked hard to build relationships. I walk the halls. We have meetings in offices. I go to social settings.

"Building relationships are like growing a garden," the governor said.

Pillen came into office in January with no experience in state government and limited activity in the political arena, although he had been an elected nonpartisan member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents since 2013.

Last May, he won a highly-competitive, hugely-expensive Republican gubernatorial primary battle, setting him on course for election in November in a state that has not elected a Democratic governor in three decades.

Pillen clearly is increasingly comfortable and pleased with his new role.

"I'm having a ball," he said. "This is a privilege beyond words.

"I'm amazed at how much fun it is getting to engage with Nebraskans. We don't agree on everything, but it's been a ball."

Kids are one of the governor's favorite topics. And priorities.

One of the obviously joyful moments for him this year came when fourth graders came to the Capitol a month ago to name the metal pig that adorns the reception area of the governor's office.

The pig is Petunia and before the kids left, Pillen, a self-described pig farmer and veterinarian who operates Pillen Family Farms headquartered in Columbus, showed the kids how to ride a pig.

"I want to do anything I can do to protect kids and keep our kids here," the governor said.

"A high priority for me is the heartbeat bill," he said, the legislative bill (LB626) to ban abortions once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo, essentially prohibiting abortion in Nebraska around the sixth week of pregnancy.

Pillen is promoting legislation that would expand state funding for support for local schools in a manner that would send additional state aid flowing to rural schools.

And, the governor said, "we need to make a major breakthrough" in making sure that kids have an opportunity to prepare to join the workforce with a community college education if that's the path they choose while also providing expanded mentoring opportunities in their younger years.

A workforce shortage is one of Nebraska's greatest challenges, business leaders argue. There are close to 80,000 unfilled jobs available in the state, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry has estimated.

The new governor has adapted his personal life to the demands of the new obligations he assumed following his election and with the beginning of this year's legislative session in January.

"I'm staying at the mansion (in Lincoln) more than I expected," Pillen said, with most weekend nights back home in Columbus.

With appointment of a new prisons director earlier this month, his team is now almost complete with the state tax commissioner's position still unfilled along with an unexpected new opening with the sudden resignation of Tony Goins as director of the Department of Economic Development.

Pillen describes Rob Jeffreys, the former director of the Illinois Department of Corrections, as "a five-star recruit" to become director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The governor's announcement earlier this month that Jeffreys will become Nebraska's new prisons director comes at a critical moment when the state is on the cusp of preparing to build a new $335 million state prison.

The go-ahead signal will come with enactment of the legislative budget package in coming weeks.

The five-star description is familiar to Husker football fans and a reminder that the governor was a star defensive back for Coach Tom Osborne with his critical fumble recovery against Oklahoma in Lincoln in 1978 now an established part of Husker lore.

"I used to tell the governor what to do," Osborne quipped at a recent event with Pillen celebrating the expansion of mentoring services for kids.

The governor said he is excited to read about what Coach Matt Rhule is doing in building a new Husker program and he expects to show up at a practice soon.

While he has already been making appearances across the state, Pillen said, he will "get out more after the legislative session adjourns."

And he's looking forward to it, he said.

From Omaha and Lincoln to the western Panhandle, "we're all one," Pillen said.