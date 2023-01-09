Nebraska has three words atop its 2023 to-do list: Recruit, recruit, recruit

LINCOLN — He hasn’t beheld the spectacle of a Nebraska home game, called a Husker play, or even moved out of the hotel room yet.

“I know all the little restaurants where we go eat every night,” NU offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said last week. He, along with the rest of coach Matt Rhule’s new hires, are still learning the ropes of the city. The season opener at Minnesota hardly looms — it’s eight months away. There’s not much for Rhule or Satterfield to prove in the moment. Just a whole lot to do.

College football affords coaching staffs few real breaks, but the NCAA builds into its calendar a high school recruiting dead period to slow things down for a few weeks. That period ends Friday.

Jan. 13-Jan. 29, coaches hit as many recruiting stops as they can, finish up one class and start the next, usually with a tentpole junior day right before the next dead period, which lasts all of February.

So these next weeks may seem quiet for fans. For coaches, it’s anything but.

Rhulease the recruiting hounds, so to speak.

“We always going to be trying to find, create and build the depth at each position,” Satterfield said.

That’s not all Nebraska can do before Feb. 1, when a second signing period hits. Here’s a look at NU’s to-do list between now and then.

Landing key portal additions

Closing strong on key transfer portal targets. That’s Baylor guard Micah Mazzccua, Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse, Virginia receiver Billy Kemp and any other immediate-eligibility transfers who roll in for a visit.

Nebraska had clear intentions to add another defensive line type, more receivers and more offensive linemen heading into 2023.

The D-lineman may have to wait for the second portal cycle that starts in May. But getting offensive linemen and receivers in for spring camp seems important for Rhule’s staff.

Mazzccua will announce his choice between NU, Auburn and Florida Tuesday night.

Finalizing coaches and salaries

Finalizing three coaching hires and sorting out salaries.

According to World-Herald reporting and other reports, NU still has to make three assistants — tight ends coach Bob Wager, receivers coach Garret McGuire and linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek — official members of Rhule’s staff.

Nebraska still has to release contract and salary figures on all on-field assistants and department personnel as well.

Rhule has more money ($7 million) to spend than any of his Husker predecessors, and he hired a staff equal parts experienced (coordinators Marcus Satterfield, Tony White and Ed Foley) and green.

Determinations on held-over Husker football personnel such as Ron Brown and Vince Guinta may be made, too.

Finish 2023 and working ahead

Finishing the 2023 class and starting to build the 2024 and 2025 classes.

The NCAA has removed any meaningful caps on the number of players a team can add in a calendar. So if Rhule finds the right 2023 addition, there’s room so long as the Huskers land at 85 scholarships in the final accounting.

Nebraska could in theory pursue a tight end/fullback type or another defensive lineman, since teams can’t have enough.

More likely, NU coaches hit the road to build the 2024 and 2025 relationships.

They’ve offered six in-state prospects for 2024.

A renewed emphasis on Texas has produced 32 offers in that state — so far. Don’t be stunned, as the Huskers make the rounds, if that number goes up in the Lone Star State, where Wager just wrapped up a decades-long high school coaching career.

The second and third recruiting classes for a new head coach often form the backbone of the program’s success or failure.

Scott Frost’s 2019 class had its share of hits (Garrett Nelson, Nick Henrich) and tumultuous departures (Luke McCaffrey and Wan’Dale Robinson) but the 2020 class was a disaster, with 18 of 26 enrollees already leaving the program. Rhule has to avoid that kind of performance.

He and his staff appear to have a more detailed, focused recruiting plan of hitting certain spots on the East Coast — Philadelphia, New Jersey — and, of course, Texas.

A close-to-immediate trip to visit 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola — the No. 1 player in his class, and son of Husker legend Dominic Raiola — seems imminent, too.

Culture reset

Earnestly resetting the culture on the way to spring camp.

Rhule stood before his team in December and started to build relationships. But it won’t be until January that all of his transfers and 2023 early enrollees gather with the returnees as a group.

That collection, more than 100 players, will be the first iteration of Husker football in 2023, and it’ll be vastly different than the team convened on Rhule’s first day.

Strength coach Corey Campbell will set a tone with NU’s winter conditioning program. Rhule’s assistants will take charge of their position rooms.