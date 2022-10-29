 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Nebraska-Illinois stats

  • Updated
  • 0

Scoring

ILL; 6; 14; 3; 3—26

NEB; 3; 6; 0; 0—9

First Quarter

ILL—Williams 46 pass from Devito (kick no good), 2:27.

NEBBleekrode 26 FG, 3:15.

Second Quarter

NEBVokolek 56 pass from Thompson, (kick no good) 2:24.

ILLBrown 1 run (Griffin kick), :28. 

ILLBrown 12 pass from Devito (Griffin kick), 4:08.

Third Quarter

ILL—Griffin 36 FG, 7:27.

Fourth Quarter

ILL—Griffin 41 FG, 2:00.

TEAM; ILL; NEB

First downs; 18; 9

Rushes-yards; 48-188; 25-60

Passing yards; 179; 188

Comp-Att-Int; 20-22-0; 11-24-3

Offensive plays; 70; 49

Net yards; 367; 248

Yards per play; 5.2; 5.1

Punts-Avg. 6-44; 6-48.2

Punt returns-Avg.; 1-24; 0-0

Kickoff returns-yds; 0-0; 2-32

Fumbles-lost; 0-0; 0-0

Penalties-yds; 8-72; 3-30

3rd down conv.; 7-15; 2-12

4th down conv.; 0-0; 0-0

Time of possession; 38:13; 21:47

Sacks-by-yds; 2-16; 2-19

Nebraska individual

Rushing

Name; No.; Yds; TD; Avg.

Grant; 12; 62; 0 5.1

Thompson; 2; 10; 0; 5

Smothers; 2; 7; 0; 3

Yant; 3; 0; 0; -1.3

Purdy; 5; -11; 0; -2.2

Passing

Name; C-A; Int; Yds; TD

Thompson; 7-15; 2; 172; 1

Purdy; 3-8; 1; 15; 0

Smothers; 1-1; 0; 1; 0

Receiving

Name; No.; Yds; TD; Long

Vokolek; 1; 56; 1; 56

Brown; 2; 47; 0; 32

Brewington; 2; 45; 0; 45

Grant; 3; 27; 0; 19

Washington; 1; 8; 0; 8

Boerkircher; 1; 4; 0; 4

Palmer; 1; 1; 0; 1

Punting

Name; No.; Yds; L; Avg.

Buschini; 6; 289; 55; 48.2

Returns

Name; KR; PR; INT; FR

Hill; 1-18; 0-0; 0-0; 0-0

Weinmaster; 1-14; 0-0; 0-0; 0-0

Tackles

Name; UT; AT; TT; L-yds

Reimer; 5; 4; 9; 0.5-1

Buford Jr.; 3; 4; 7; 1-1

Farmer; 2; 5; 7; 0-0

Gifford; 3; 3; 6; 0.5-1

Robinson; 3; 3; 6; 0.5-1

Feist; 2; 4; 6; 1.5-2

Mauga-Clements; 1; 5; 6; 0.5-0

Newsome; 2; 2; 4; 2.5-16

Hartzog; 2; 2; 4; 0-0

Kolarevic; 1; 3; 4; 0-0

Nelson; 2; 1; 3; 0-0

Newsome; 1; 2; 3; 0-0

Tannor; 1; 2; 3; 0-0

Mathis; 1; 2; 3; 0-0

Sanford; 1; 1; 2; 0-0

Butler; 0; 2; 2; 0.5-0

Hutmacher; 0; 2; 2; 0-0

Hausmann; 0; 2; 2; 0-0

Wright; 0; 2; 2; 0-0

Lutovsky; 1; 0; 1; 0-0

Weas; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

Piper; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

Brewington; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

Wynn Jr.; 0; 1; 1

Illinois individual

Rushing

Name; No.; Yds; TD; Avg.

Brown; 32; 152; 1; 4.7

Devito; 6; 44; 0; 6.2

Love III; 6; 13; 0; 2

McCray; 1; 4; 0; 4

Williams; 1; -12; 0; -12

Oklahoma individual

Rushing

No. Yds TD Ave.

Gray 11 113 2 10.3

Barnes 13 77 0 5.9

Gabriel 6 55 1 9.2

Major 12 35 1 2.9

Walker 4 17 0 4.2

Beville 3 13 0 4.3

Stoops 2 5 0 2.5

Mimms 1 4 0 4.0

TEAM 2 -7 0 -3.5

Passing

Name; C-A; Int; Yds; TD

Devito; 20-22; 0; 179; 2

Receiving

Name; No.; Yds; TD; Long

Williams; 9; 93; 1; 46

Reiman; 2; 39; 0; 20

Washington; 2; 16; 0; 8

Ford; 1; 15; 0; 15

Brown; 3; 13; 1; 12

Love III; 1; 3; 0; 3

Hightower; 1; 3; 0; 3

Bryant; 1; 0; 0; 0

Beatty; 1; -2; 0; -3

Punting

Name; No.; Yds; L; Avg.

Robertson; 6; 264; 52; 44

Returns

Name; KR; PR; INT; FR

Williams; 0-0; 1-24; 0-0; 0-0

Martin; 0-0; 0-0; 1-0; 0-0

Brown; 0-0; 0-0; 2-47; 0-0

Tackles

Name; UT; AT; TT; L-yds

Brown; 4; 2; 6; 1.5-2

Martin; 4; 0; 4; 0-0

Nicholson; 3; 1; 4; 0-0

Randolph Jr.; 3; 1; 4; 1-1

Coleman; 2; 1; 3; 0.5-1

Hart Jr.; 1; 2; 3; 0-0

Newton; 2; 0; 2; 1-10

Witherspoon; 2; 0; 2; 0-0

Bryant; 2; 0; 2; 1-2

Jennings; 1; 1; 2; 0-0

Darkangelo; 1; 0; 1; 0-0

Smith; 1; 0; 1; 0-0

Odeluga; 1; 0; 1; 1-6

Avery; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

Barnes; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

Woods; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

Marchese; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

