Nebraska-Illinois stats
Scoring
ILL; 6; 14; 3; 3—26
NEB; 3; 6; 0; 0—9
First Quarter
ILL—Williams 46 pass from Devito (kick no good), 2:27.
NEB—Bleekrode 26 FG, 3:15.
Second Quarter
NEB—Vokolek 56 pass from Thompson, (kick no good) 2:24.
ILL—Brown 1 run (Griffin kick), :28.
ILL—Brown 12 pass from Devito (Griffin kick), 4:08.
Third Quarter
People are also reading…
ILL—Griffin 36 FG, 7:27.
Fourth Quarter
ILL—Griffin 41 FG, 2:00.
TEAM; ILL; NEB
First downs; 18; 9
Rushes-yards; 48-188; 25-60
Passing yards; 179; 188
Comp-Att-Int; 20-22-0; 11-24-3
Offensive plays; 70; 49
Net yards; 367; 248
Yards per play; 5.2; 5.1
Punts-Avg. 6-44; 6-48.2
Punt returns-Avg.; 1-24; 0-0
Kickoff returns-yds; 0-0; 2-32
Fumbles-lost; 0-0; 0-0
Penalties-yds; 8-72; 3-30
3rd down conv.; 7-15; 2-12
4th down conv.; 0-0; 0-0
Time of possession; 38:13; 21:47
Sacks-by-yds; 2-16; 2-19
Nebraska individual
Rushing
Name; No.; Yds; TD; Avg.
Grant; 12; 62; 0 5.1
Thompson; 2; 10; 0; 5
Smothers; 2; 7; 0; 3
Yant; 3; 0; 0; -1.3
Purdy; 5; -11; 0; -2.2
Passing
Name; C-A; Int; Yds; TD
Thompson; 7-15; 2; 172; 1
Purdy; 3-8; 1; 15; 0
Smothers; 1-1; 0; 1; 0
Receiving
Name; No.; Yds; TD; Long
Vokolek; 1; 56; 1; 56
Brown; 2; 47; 0; 32
Brewington; 2; 45; 0; 45
Grant; 3; 27; 0; 19
Washington; 1; 8; 0; 8
Boerkircher; 1; 4; 0; 4
Palmer; 1; 1; 0; 1
Punting
Name; No.; Yds; L; Avg.
Buschini; 6; 289; 55; 48.2
Returns
Name; KR; PR; INT; FR
Hill; 1-18; 0-0; 0-0; 0-0
Weinmaster; 1-14; 0-0; 0-0; 0-0
Tackles
Name; UT; AT; TT; L-yds
Reimer; 5; 4; 9; 0.5-1
Buford Jr.; 3; 4; 7; 1-1
Farmer; 2; 5; 7; 0-0
Gifford; 3; 3; 6; 0.5-1
Robinson; 3; 3; 6; 0.5-1
Feist; 2; 4; 6; 1.5-2
Mauga-Clements; 1; 5; 6; 0.5-0
Newsome; 2; 2; 4; 2.5-16
Hartzog; 2; 2; 4; 0-0
Kolarevic; 1; 3; 4; 0-0
Nelson; 2; 1; 3; 0-0
Newsome; 1; 2; 3; 0-0
Tannor; 1; 2; 3; 0-0
Mathis; 1; 2; 3; 0-0
Sanford; 1; 1; 2; 0-0
Butler; 0; 2; 2; 0.5-0
Hutmacher; 0; 2; 2; 0-0
Hausmann; 0; 2; 2; 0-0
Wright; 0; 2; 2; 0-0
Lutovsky; 1; 0; 1; 0-0
Weas; 0; 1; 1; 0-0
Piper; 0; 1; 1; 0-0
Brewington; 0; 1; 1; 0-0
Wynn Jr.; 0; 1; 1
Illinois individual
Rushing
Name; No.; Yds; TD; Avg.
Brown; 32; 152; 1; 4.7
Devito; 6; 44; 0; 6.2
Love III; 6; 13; 0; 2
McCray; 1; 4; 0; 4
Williams; 1; -12; 0; -12
Oklahoma individual
Rushing
No. Yds TD Ave.
Gray 11 113 2 10.3
Barnes 13 77 0 5.9
Gabriel 6 55 1 9.2
Major 12 35 1 2.9
Walker 4 17 0 4.2
Beville 3 13 0 4.3
Stoops 2 5 0 2.5
Mimms 1 4 0 4.0
TEAM 2 -7 0 -3.5
Passing
Name; C-A; Int; Yds; TD
Devito; 20-22; 0; 179; 2
Receiving
Name; No.; Yds; TD; Long
Williams; 9; 93; 1; 46
Reiman; 2; 39; 0; 20
Washington; 2; 16; 0; 8
Ford; 1; 15; 0; 15
Brown; 3; 13; 1; 12
Love III; 1; 3; 0; 3
Hightower; 1; 3; 0; 3
Bryant; 1; 0; 0; 0
Beatty; 1; -2; 0; -3
Punting
Name; No.; Yds; L; Avg.
Robertson; 6; 264; 52; 44
Returns
Name; KR; PR; INT; FR
Williams; 0-0; 1-24; 0-0; 0-0
Martin; 0-0; 0-0; 1-0; 0-0
Brown; 0-0; 0-0; 2-47; 0-0
Tackles
Name; UT; AT; TT; L-yds
Brown; 4; 2; 6; 1.5-2
Martin; 4; 0; 4; 0-0
Nicholson; 3; 1; 4; 0-0
Randolph Jr.; 3; 1; 4; 1-1
Coleman; 2; 1; 3; 0.5-1
Hart Jr.; 1; 2; 3; 0-0
Newton; 2; 0; 2; 1-10
Witherspoon; 2; 0; 2; 0-0
Bryant; 2; 0; 2; 1-2
Jennings; 1; 1; 2; 0-0
Darkangelo; 1; 0; 1; 0-0
Smith; 1; 0; 1; 0-0
Odeluga; 1; 0; 1; 1-6
Avery; 0; 1; 1; 0-0
Barnes; 0; 1; 1; 0-0
Woods; 0; 1; 1; 0-0
Marchese; 0; 1; 1; 0-0