Nebraska implement dealer shines light on corn harvest in holiday display

FREMONT — Employees at Platte Valley Equipment north of Fremont wanted to do something different this Christmas season.

The result of their weeks of hard work is a complex, attention-grabbing light display of a combine and tractor in front of the dealership on U.S. 77 that is drawing a steady flow of visitors.

“I felt we needed to do something different up here,” said lead light design theorizer and parts department professional Brian Steffensmeier. “I kind of went out on a limb.”

That theoretical limb has led to unprecedented attention from passersby and even drone photography enthusiasts.

The display is composed of a John Deere combine unloading into a grain cart pulled by a tractor. It mimics the corn harvest, with a small field of stocks. The display featuring three-quarters of a mile of bright LED lights sits in front of the farm equipment dealership on the west side of the highway.

Platte Valley Equipment general manager Seth Scott said the design made by the dealership’s four staff members has drawn rave reviews, comments and appreciative feedback from customers and others.

“Doing something like this, it impacts a lot of people you don’t think it would,” Scott said. “(Brian) really orchestrated it, he and the others deserve all the credit. He just did it out of the goodness of his heart.”

Steffensmeier, along with Joni Greunke, Shyann Rolenc and Madie Saranatakos, began to theorize the light display this fall, first experimenting with numerous tape materials in order to secure the LED lights to the tractor and combine without damaging the paint.

It took a total of 60 hours of work between the four to put up the lights, which went live on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The display will remain up through Jan. 10.

Normally a Christmas light fanatic, Steffensmeier said he has not put up a light display at his own home for three years. He said the display at Platte Valley Equipment has reignited his passion for holiday lights, as well as provided enjoyment and satisfaction due to the happy people who come to see the display daily.

“Every night when I leave work, there are one or two cars parked there and people looking at it, taking pictures,” he said. “Everyone loves it.”