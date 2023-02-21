LINCOLN — Nebraska's judicial branch has struggled during the past year with a shortage of workers and with difficulties getting behavioral health services, state lawmakers were told Tuesday.

Chief Justice Mike Heavican reported on both issues, and also touted the accomplishments of the state's courts, probation services and Office of the Public Guardian in his 16th annual State of the Judiciary speech.

The difficulty finding employees has affected all aspects of the judicial branch, with up to 12% of the 1,600 judicial branch jobs going vacant as of July last year, he said.

Heavican said the shortages have prompted the use of "extraordinary measures," including hiring and referral bonuses as well as retention benefits. The branch also is in the process of increasing salaries, based on a comprehensive salary survey done in 2021, he said.

One-third of judicial branch workers got salary upgrades last year. Heavican urged support from the Legislature to complete the remaining two-thirds of salary upgrades this year.

Gov. Jim Pillen's budget proposal included authorization to increase salary costs by $5.5 million in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, and $5.8 million the next year. It did not include additional dollars, however, noting that the judicial branch had between $25 million and $35 million left over in each of the past four budget years.

Heavican also talked about various ways that shortages of behavioral health services affect people going through the courts. Criminal defendants frequently have behavioral health problems. Those are among the most common issues affecting people who are appointed public guardians.

He pointed in particular to a lack of 24-hour care facilities for people with mental illnesses. When such services are unavailable, county jails become the default placement. In addition, Heavican noted the long-standing waiting list for people needing to get into the Lincoln Regional Center, the state psychiatric hospital, to be evaluated for their competency to stand trial.

He said that probation has been working with the Department of Health and Human Services, mental health providers and others on ways to improve and expand services. He also thanked the Legislature for substantially boosting reimbursement rates for providers in last year's budget.

Among the judicial branch accomplishments, Heavican pointed to probation, which works with 14,000 adults and 2,500 juveniles. If even a fraction of those adults were incarcerated, he said, Nebraska would need to build more prisons and spend eight times as much.

He also talked about the expansion of problem-solving courts in the state. The new mental health court in Sarpy County and the DUI court in Lancaster County had their first graduations and the court is seeking funds to add a veterans treatment court in Sarpy County and drug court in Platte County.