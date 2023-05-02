LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers advanced a collection of 23 bills packaged together in a single piece of legislation Tuesday, all of which would make changes in the state’s education system.

Legislative Bill 705 moved through the first round of debate on a 40-0 vote, following a series of other votes that ultimately tacked on the 22 other bills. It still needs to make it through two more rounds of debate before it goes to Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk to be signed.

The package is the state Education Committee’s priority for this session, and it covers a range of educational issues, such as addressing Nebraska’s growing teacher shortage and increasing mental health resources.

Most legislative committees have developed similar packages under the guidance of Speaker of the Legislature John Arch in an effort to pass more legislation. A session-long filibuster continues on the floor in protest of a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for individuals under 19.

“That’s the word of the session, I think, is ‘package,’” said State Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward.

The underlying bill, LB 705, would distribute more than $24 million in state lottery funds to various education sources, including college access efforts and opportunity grants. It was introduced by Education Chair Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil.

Other notable bills within the package include LB 385, which was previously deemed to be the committee’s other priority bill this session. The bill, introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, would allocate up to $10 million for retainment grants for teachers who continue working in Nebraska.

Under LB 385, teachers could receive a $2,500 grant for their second, fourth and sixth year of teaching. Linehan said school administrators told lawmakers that local schools often lose teachers between their second and fourth years.

LB 385 is one of several bills within the package that seeks to reduce Nebraska’s growing teacher shortage. According to the Nebraska Department of Education, unfilled teaching jobs across the state increased by nearly 60% over last school year, going from 482 vacancies at the start of the 2021-22 school year to about 768 at the beginning of 2022-23.

“The existing workforce shortage has impacted schools large and small,” Murman said.

Other bills aimed at the same issue include LB 603, another Linehan bill that would establish alternative pathways for prospective teachers to obtain a certificate.

LB 724 would eliminate the requirement for prospective teachers to pass the PRAXIS Test, which introducer Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha described as “an expensive hurdle” that prevents some would-be teachers from entering the field.

There’s also LB 762, introduced by Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, which would devote $1 million to tuition assistance for paraprofessionals looking to become teachers.

The package saw limited opposition on the floor Tuesday, as few lawmakers took issue with individual bills within the collection. Arch and Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte shared concerns about LB 632, which would prohibit schools from suspending students in preschool through second grade.

Both lawmakers said some schools may not have the resources to adjust to the change. But several committee members noted that no one spoke in opposition to LB 632 during its public hearing. The bill’s introducer, Sen. Terrell McKinney, surmised that school districts didn’t oppose the bill because they didn’t have any logical reasoning to oppose it.

“There’s no logical reasoning to suspend a 5-year-old,” McKinney said.

McKinney argued that LB 632 would help reduce what he described as the “school to prison pipeline.” As someone who was suspended at a young age, McKinney said, he knows the experience doesn’t help students improve. He said schools should develop alternatives to suspension.

Several lawmakers opposed LB 805, which was added through a separate amendment outside the committee’s package. Introduced by Sen. Brad von Gillern of the Omaha area, the bill would require that schools allow certain youth organizations to provide information, services and activities to students.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said the legislation picks winners and losers in selecting specific organizations that would be allowed this opportunity, in effect restricting the free speech rights of the excluded organizations.

“What you’re doing is you’re creating forced access,” Blood said.

Von Gillern said some schools have limited resources, and could benefit from the services of organizations that work to improve students’ behaviors. In regard to picking winners and losers, he said that part of the Legislature’s job is to choose what organizations to support for further growth. Blood said von Gillern’s rationale was “malarkey.”

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha noted the bill’s requirement that officials with the youth organizations undergo a background check, saying that the provision would divert needed resources.

Von Gillern said each organization included in the bill already does its own background checks, so the requirement wouldn’t require additional resources. Additionally, his proposal clarifies that school districts can prohibit individuals who have been convicted of a felony from representing a youth organization at their schools.

Cavanaugh also took issue with the Boy Scouts of America being included in the list of qualified organizations, referencing a 2020 scandal in which more than 92,000 claims of sexual abuse were filed against the organization from former Scouts — covering incidents that allegedly took place over several decades. Cavanaugh said it was inappropriate to force schools to work with such a group.

“They might be doing a better job,” Cavanaugh said. “They might have cleaned house. But that trauma still exists.”

Von Gillern said the Boy Scouts organization is not responsible for the crimes perpetrated by some of its members and argued that many large organizations have dealt with similar allegations in the past. He said the Boy Scouts now have strong abuse protections in place.