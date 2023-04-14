LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers advanced a collection of education bills Friday, including one aimed at reducing the state's teacher shortage.

The Legislature's Education Committee moved forward six bills during a Friday executive session, but not all those bills will be debated on the floor as standalone legislation. The committee will meet again, likely next week, to discuss putting some of the bills into a larger package.

One of the bills that advanced was Legislative Bill 385, introduced by State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, which would establish retainment grants for teachers who keep working in Nebraska. It is one of several bills aiming to address Nebraska's growing shortage of educators.

“There is no future for Nebraska if we do not have teachers to teach the next generation of Nebraskans,” Linehan said earlier this year.

According to the Nebraska Department of Education, unfilled teaching jobs across the state increased by nearly 60% over last school year, going from 482 vacancies at the start of the 2021-22 school year to about 768 at the beginning of 2022-23.

An amendment the committee added to LB 385 would make the grants $2,500 per teacher, instead of the originally proposed $5,000. However, teachers with endorsements for special education, math, science, technology or dual credit would receive $5,000. Up to $10 million would be allocated for the grants each year.

Linehan previously proposed the grants would be offered to new teachers each year for their first three years of employment. But the amendment would make the grants available for teachers' second, fourth and sixth year of teaching.

LB 385 is similar to another bill, LB 1218, that passed into law last year. The bill provided first-year educators up to $5,000 a year for up to five years, but the money could only be used to reduce their student debt, while LB 385 holds no such requirement, Linehan said.

Other bills that advanced Friday were LB 372, which would lower the number of credits that homeschool students must take at a public school in order to participate in its extracurricular activities, and LB 632, which would prohibit the suspension of public school students in pre-school through second grade, unless they bring a deadly weapon to school.

But the committee didn't advance LB 800, which would cap superintendent salaries at no more than five times the wages for first-year teachers. If passed, it would reduce the salaries of superintendents in Omaha, Lincoln and Millard once they enter their next contract.

Supporters said some superintendent salaries are too high, and expressed hope that limiting their pay might lead to raises for teachers. Other members were wary about legal pitfalls and unintended consequences of the bill.

Gov. Jim Pillen has signaled that he would veto LB 800, lawmakers said, leading Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont to seek a study of the measure's potential impacts instead of advancing the bill.

"The red flag has gone up," Walz said. "The message has been sent. I would rather have a study."