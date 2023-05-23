LINCOLN — A bill that would reform various aspects of Nebraska's criminal justice system is moving forward in the Legislature, but lawmakers remain at odds over some of its provisions.

Lawmakers advanced Legislative Bill 50 to its second round of debate with a 28-8 vote Monday night. As amended by State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, the bill would cover a wide range of issues such as increasing Nebraska's problem-solving courts and expanding parole options.

Last year, lawmakers failed to pass a bill with recommendations from a study group created to help overhaul Nebraska’s criminal justice system and reduce Nebraska’s worst-in-the-nation prison overcrowding. This year, former Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln introduced LB 50 with some of last year's consensus proposals.

Wayne, the Judiciary Committee chair, took the lead on LB 50 after Geist resigned to focus on the Lincoln mayoral race. He said his goal is to reduce the number of Nebraska inmates who "jam out" — that is, complete their sentences and are released without supervision or rehabilitation.

Often, Wayne said these individuals have committed the most violent offenses and eventually end up back in prison, contributing to overcrowding. With lawmakers approving a new $350 million prison and several other massive tax relief proposals this year, Wayne said, LB 50 is essential to improving public safety and preserving the state's finances.

"We cannot afford to not do something in the right way," Wayne said.

At one point Monday, it looked like the bill might fail in the first round after several Judiciary Committee members spoke against Wayne's amendment.

Sen. Carolyn Bosn of Lincoln, who replaced Geist, said the concerns narrow down to two provisions from Wayne's amendment. She said some habitual criminals could wind up with reduced sentences, and changes to parole eligibility could allow some inmates to be granted parole earlier.

But Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln said the measure's language wouldn't actually reduce sentences for habitual criminals, but would instead adjust the options for judges in doling out sentences for repeat offenders.

Other supporters also noted that making inmates eligible earlier for parole doesn't mean they are guaranteed to get it.

Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha said Monday's debate gave him "déjà vu" to last year's debate over criminal justice changes, when the bill was halted after lawmakers couldn't reach a compromise. He said Wayne had already made several concessions and said opponents should rely on their own opinions, rather than being influenced criticism from the Nebraska county attorney's association.

"At every point of the process, there's an agreement, and then you guys get two or three days and y'all come back and the agreement is over," McKinney said.

Bosn and some other Judiciary Committee members agreed at the end of first-round debate to vote "yes" on Wayne's amendment and the advancement of the underlying bill, with the promise that senators would continue to negotiate on the details before the second round of debate.

With the end of the session on June 9 rapidly approaching, lawmakers have limited time to reach an agreement. It is unclear when LB 50 will be scheduled for its second round of debate.