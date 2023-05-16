LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers added a 12-week abortion ban to a controversial bill that seeks to restrict gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

The Nebraska Legislature advanced Legislative Bill 574 in a 33-14 vote Tuesday night. While the bill had been slated for its final round of debate, lawmakers also adopted an amendment Tuesday that will require the legislation to make it through one more round of debate before it goes to Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk to be signed into law.

Tuesday’s debate had many twists and turns, with several points of order made and motions to overrule the chair. The tensions rose as the night went on, with lawmakers on both sides accusing the other of degrading the sanctity of the Nebraska Legislature.

Throughout the day, a din of voices echoed on the floor from hundreds of protesters in the rotunda, representing opponents of the measure, along with a few supporters. It became loud enough that Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly at one point called for the chamber doors to be closed, but ultimately decided against it.

After the bill got the 33 votes necessary to end an opposing filibuster, several opponents on the Legislature’s balcony stood up and chanted, “One more vote to save our lives, you can’t debate on human rights.” The chants continued even as Kelly ordered the balcony to be cleared, causing the Legislature to recess for a few minutes as security guards escorted people out.

The original bill sought to completely ban puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries for individuals under 19. The amendment, introduced by State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, narrows the ban to just surgeries, and calls on the state’s chief medical officer to establish regulations on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for youth. Those who were already undergoing such care before the legislation takes effect would be exempt.

The amendment also revives an attempt to further restrict Nebraska’s 20-week abortion ban to 12 weeks. Earlier this session, lawmakers attempted to pass a bill that would have restricted abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy, but the bill failed by just one vote.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha slammed the tactic supporters used to get to a vote on the amendment, frequently calling to cease debate on priority motions she made against the bill when only a handful of lawmakers had the chance to speak.

“This is not how good policy is made, and it is beneath the Nebraska Legislature,” Cavanaugh said.

The 12-week proposal takes from a suggestion made by Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston, who was one of the primary reasons the previous bill was blocked. Though the amendment’s ban is more restrictive than Riepe’s proposal as it is based on gestational age, not fertilization, Riepe called the proposal a “reasonable compromise.”

Gestational age measures a pregnancy based on the woman’s last menstrual period, whereas fertilization refers to the moment the egg is fertilized. The difference between the two could amount to several weeks. Multiple opponents referred to the proposal as a 10-week abortion ban.

In terms of transgender health care, Hansen’s amendment is a less restrictive version of both LB 574 and what the bill’s introducer, Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, was planning to offer through her own amendment. She previously said her amendment would mainly include a grandfather clause, while maintaining LB 574’s ban on puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries.

However, Kauth expressed her support for Hansen’s amendment. Although she isn’t totally happy with the changes he proposed, she said, Hansen’s amendment would ensure the votes are “rock solid” to pass the measure. Several lawmakers had previously indicated they wouldn’t continue to support the original bill unless changes were adopted.

Hansen and Kauth both described the amendment as a compromise — both on LB 574, and on the previous six-week abortion ban. Hansen said the changes to LB 574 incorporated suggestions opponents made during a series of talks after the trans health care bill’s second round of debate.

“Neither side is getting all what they wanted,” said Sen. Barry DeKay of Niobrara.

But opponents, including some lawmakers who participated in the talks, rejected the notion that the amendment was a compromise. Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha introduced his own amendment last week that would regulate only gender-affirming surgeries.

“My amendment is more of a true compromise,” John Cavanaugh said.

Opponents also criticized the change leaving regulation of puberty blockers and hormone therapy to the state’s chief medical officer. Because the position is appointed by the governor, who supports LB 574, they alleged this was a thinly veiled attempt to maintain the full ban of the original bill.

“It’s really harming kids more,” said Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha.

The criticism of LB 574 is nothing new, as the bill sparked backlash as soon as it was introduced. For the last 45 legislative days, opposing lawmakers filibustered as much as possible to protest the legislation. Their effort was spearheaded by Machaela Cavanaugh.

Kauth largely ignored the ongoing filibuster. In her view, she said, the bill isn’t an attempt to discriminate against trans youth, but an attempt to protect vulnerable children.

“Our kids deserve the right to grow up,” Kauth said.

Much of the debate was taken up by an effort to recommit the bill to the Judiciary Committee, instead of the Health and Human Services Committee where it initially went. Judiciary Chair Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha made the motion, arguing that there’s no other way to change a bill’s committee designation. Lawmakers voted down the motion.