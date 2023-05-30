Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LINCOLN — Nebraska gas stations will soon be required to offer fuel blended with up to 15% ethanol.

State lawmakers passed Legislative Bill 562 in a 46-0 vote Tuesday, sending it to Gov. Jim Pillen's desk for his signature. If signed, the law will take effect in late August, 90 days after the session ends on Thursday.

While the bill spurred some opposition in previous rounds — with the main criticism being that it represented government overreach — the final round of debate was quick, with no lawmakers speaking for or against the measure.

Corn is one of the largest components of Nebraska’s agriculture industry, and ethanol makes up one of the biggest shares of that. According to the Nebraska Corn Board, the state’s 24 ethanol plants use more than 750 million bushels of corn annually. The plants are able to produce over 2 billion gallons of the fuel, and Nebraska is the nation’s second-largest ethanol producer.

Even so, State Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams said during an earlier round of debate, Nebraska is ranked near the bottom of the nation in ethanol usage, with much of its ethanol being exported to other states. Dorn, who introduced LB 562, said requiring 15% ethanol fuel to be offered at gas stations will benefit the farmers who produce the fuel.

“We should be showing that we can support our farmers,” Dorn said.

Many gas stations in Nebraska already offer gasoline blended with up to 10% ethanol. Several opponents said the requirements in LB 562 amount to a government mandate on businesses.

Dorn pushed back against this critique, noting the bill exempts businesses that would need to spend more than $15,000 to make the changes and for those who sell low amounts of fuel per year, among other provisions.

Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings said he did agree that the bill is a mandate — but still supported it as a conservative because it will help Nebraska’s biggest industry and will give drivers more choices at the pump.

Other supporters said that more ethanol production in Nebraska would create jobs and reduce the price of gas. They also said it is a cleaner form of energy that will reduce the state’s dependence on oil.

“Anytime we can agree with the EPA, I think it’s a good day,” said Sen. Teresa Ibach of Sumner.