LINCOLN — Nearing the end of the session, Nebraska lawmakers on Tuesday passed more than a dozen bills that had been combined into two separate pieces of legislation — a strategy meant to counter an ongoing filibuster that has slowed progress on the floor.

The Nebraska Legislature passed Legislative Bills 565 and 683, both of which will now go to Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk to be signed into law. In all, the bills contain 17 measures that address everything from scrap tire grants to the expansion of broadband coverage across Nebraska.

While it’s common to see five or six bills in a package, often referred to as “Christmas trees,” this session broke several norms. Some such packages contained more than 20 bills.

The strategy was developed midway through the session in response to the filibuster in protest of LB 574, which bans abortions at 12 weeks based on gestational age, and restricts gender-affirming care for individuals under 19. Although Pillen has already signed that bill into law, opponents have vowed to continue filibustering through the end of the session and into next year’s 60-day session.

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who said LB 574 amounts to “waging war” on the transgender community, said she will work to keep lawmakers from developing similar packages in the future.

“My new setting is obstructionist, plain and simple,” Cavanaugh said.

Without the packages, filibusters would have limited the Legislature to only passing a handful of bills this session. But the large packages themselves have spurred criticisms that the process suppresses debate on some of the bills included in each collection.

Among the changes passed Tuesday:

Hydrogen energy. Money for engineering and modeling work so Nebraska can continue competing for federal designation as a regional clean hydrogen hub would be provided under LB 565, which passed 41-0. The regional hubs are intended to accelerate the development and use of hydrogen to deliver and store energy.

The bill also aims to boost the workforce for advanced nuclear and hydrogen industries by creating a grant program for community colleges and state colleges that develop workforce training programs.

Broadband office. Building on a Pillen executive order, lawmakers approved the creation of a state broadband office through LB 683, which passed 39-0. The office will be tasked with expanding broadband service throughout Nebraska, aided by millions of federal dollars with more expected on the way.

Chinese equipment. LB 683 also would prohibit telecom companies from getting state Universal Service Fund money if they use equipment in their Nebraska networks that was made by companies designated as national security threats by the Federal Communications Commission. The bill could affect Viaero Wireless in western Nebraska, which has equipment made by the Chinese firm Huawei.

Pillen has issued a separate executive order barring state broadband grants from going to any contractor using telecom equipment and services produced by Huawei and other Chinese companies.

Wildlife threats. Private landowners and tenants would be allowed to kill mountain lions and other predators if those animals are attacking livestock under LB 565. Current law gives such authority only to farmers and ranchers who own or operate farms or ranches.