Nebraska lawmakers see chance to revive failed efforts at reforming criminal justice, prisons

A year after a data-driven effort to relieve Nebraska’s prison overcrowding crashed and burned, some lawmakers are hopeful of resurrecting criminal justice reform in the 2023 Nebraska Legislature.

State Sen. Justin Wayne, an Omaha attorney who appears in line to become the new chairman of the committee that deals with criminal justice issues, has already had some initial talks with senators on both sides of last spring’s debate in hopes of finding the common ground that eluded them then.

As as he did with a North Omaha redevelopment bill that passed during the 2022 session, Wayne is hoping to make a business case for reforms: At a time Nebraska is struggling to find workers, the state needs to find ways to transition inmates nearing the end of their sentences into the training programs that can help them fill jobs in high-need industries.

“I think we have a good pathway forward,” said Wayne, the only senator to indicate he will seek the chairmanship of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee.

There indeed could be some reason for new optimism with the new year.

There will be a new governor in Republican Jim Pillen, new leaders in key legislative posts, and lots of other new faces in the lawmaking body, too.

And the problem certainly hasn’t gone away.

With some 44% more prisoners than it’s designed to hold, Nebraska’s prison system has not only been the most overcrowded in the country, but also the nation’s fastest-growing.

Based on current projections, even if Nebraska builds the new $270 million prison that remains on the table in Lincoln, the state could well need to look to build another prison before the decade is out.

“I think there remains hope that we will do some of the things they were studying last year,” said Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha. “I know we need to do things differently.”

Nebraska’s prison system has long suffered from overcrowding and staff shortages. Moreover, a World-Herald analysis earlier this year found that it’s grown faster than that of any other state over the past decade. Nebraska was one of only two states to increase its prison population between 2010 and 2020. Nebraska’s prison population grew 16% during the decade, while the nation’s fell 24%.

The World-Herald analysis also found Nebraska locks up people of color at far higher rates than the nation as a whole, with the gaps between its low White incarceration rate and high rates for racial minorities among the widest in the country. The analysis found that a number of neighborhoods in North Omaha — the center of the state’s Black community — produced some of the highest incarceration rates found anywhere in the country.

The plummeting inmate numbers nationally have been attributed to falling crime rates, pandemic impacts on courts and states’ re-examination of the get-tough-on-crime policies that have swelled inmate ranks nationally since the 1980s. Nearly 40 states have engaged in such “justice reinvestment” efforts since 2007.

While reforms in each state have varied widely, they most often combine targeted reductions in sentences, diversion programs for nonviolent offenders, enhanced drug and mental health treatment, stepped-up post-release supervision, and assistance to help former inmates reintegrate into society without committing new crimes.

In Nebraska, the Legislature and Gov. Pete Ricketts found themselves at loggerheads over building a new prison. So the governor, then-Judiciary Committee chair Steve Lathrop of Omaha and the state judicial branch engaged with the nonprofit Crime and Justice Institute on a reinvestment study.

The result of that process was 21 reform proposals, 17 of which received consensus support from the study group. However, the proposals that didn’t have consensus support included several changes to sentencing laws which CJI found had the most potential to move the needle on Nebraska’s inmate numbers.

Ricketts declined to endorse any proposal that reduced sentences or made inmates eligible for parole sooner, calling them “soft on crime.” With lawmakers and Ricketts unable to reach any compromise in the final days of the session, nothing passed.

A mix of old and new players is emerging on the issue for 2023.

Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, who led opposition in the Legislature to criminal penalty changes during the 2022 session, has said she still believes the two sides can reach some kind of agreement going forward.

She said one of the flaws of the 2022 bill was that the programs intended to create alternatives to prison were not well-developed.

For example, while the justice study recommended expanding drug courts across the state as alternatives to incarceration, there were no judges added to the state court system to make that possible. And while the task force suggested more support for inmates once released from prison, the only specific program advancing that idea was a pilot program for housing assistance.

Though still cautious on sentencing changes, Geist said she believes she and other lawmakers would be open to them if coupled with more fully developed treatment and support enhancements to stop reoffending.

“Then if we let them out earlier to avail them of that treatment, it’s a different conversation,” she said earlier this year. “But we’re not there.”

Geist recently met with Wayne and Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha to talk about a path ahead. Wayne and McKinney said it was mostly just a sharing of ideas, but they also said it made them optimistic there can be progress on criminal justice reform in the 2023 session.

“I think we understand there are things we differ on, but also some things where we are not that far apart,” McKinney said.

Wayne and McKinney agreed the long 90-day session will give lawmakers more opportunity to develop programs that can help offenders succeed.

“These are some big, complex issues,” Wayne said. “I think there’s more time to flesh it out, and we have the dollars to put behind the problem.”

One of the things Wayne is exploring is setting up secure halfway houses and more work-release prison beds within Nebraska communities like Norfolk, Grand Island and Omaha. Such “transitional detention facilities” would help offenders nearing release return to the workforce, he said.

McKinney said that especially makes sense when one considers that more than 90% of those currently locked up in prison will get out one day.

“If we can prepare them for success when they’re released, that can be a real benefit to the state,” he said.

Wayne also wants to inflation-adjust the thresholds in state law that determine the penalties for property theft crimes. He said the failure to change those figures for 30 years has made the theft of a $1,500 cell phone a felony.

He said he also wants to divert more low-level drug offenders from prison.

Wayne said he recently met with Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, who was part of last year’s justice reinvestment study group and has said he’s interested in continuing to work on the proposals.

Kleine also talked of the need to re-examine a 2014 state law that requires anyone under 14 to be charged in juvenile court. As a result of the law, a 13-year-old in Omaha who was recently accused of murder can’t be charged as an adult.

Kleine said judges should have the discretion to decide whether such an offender is tried as a juvenile or adult.

Wayne, an attorney who frequently represents young offenders in the criminal justice system, responded that he believed judges should similarly have more authority when it comes to mandatory minimum sentences. The increased use of such mandated sentences over the last decade has been a big reason behind Nebraska’s inmate growth.

“It’s just a conversation at this point,” Wayne said.

Linehan said she has some faith in working with Wayne, who has first-hand knowledge of not only how the justice system works but also what is causing so many youths in North Omaha to fall into it.

Of course, Pillen will have a strong say in what happens, too.

In an interview with The World-Herald this month, he defended the state’s current prison population numbers, saying the state is not locking up too many Nebraskans, but under-investing in prison space.

“It’s not overcrowded because we’re over-incarcerating,” he said.

However, he also said he supported improving programs inside prison to help inmates succeed and reduce recidivism.

“So more space, more programming,” he said in summing up his position.

As it was last year, it seems possible the proposed new prison will become a bargaining chip in the talks on justice reforms. Key senators who were seeking reforms last year refused to go forward with Ricketts’ push for a new prison, willing to set the money aside but declining to appropriate it for construction.

“If we build another prison without addressing recidivism, we are just going to have to build another prison,” said Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha. “You have to address both sides.”

Some senators say it’s clearly time to replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Last month, 134 inmates were relocated after a pipe burst and made their medium-maximum security housing unit uninhabitable. That came a year after a similar burst pipe left the facility without water for two days.

“The place is falling apart,” Linehan said. “We need to build a prison.”

Wayne noted there are a number of conservative new lawmakers who will be joining the Legislature this year.

Based on his conversations with them, he said, they don’t want to spend millions to lock up more Nebraskans if there are better ways that would reduce recidivism and keep people out of prison.

“They are not just a tough-on-crime body,” he said. “The economics of it have to make sense.”