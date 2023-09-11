The Legislature has hired an outside attorney to help lawmakers navigate the wake of an attorney general’s opinion that said offices charged with performing oversight on the state’s child welfare and corrections systems are unconstitutional.

The move to hire external legal counsel was made days after the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Correctional Services shut off access to the Office of Inspectors General.

The offices, created by the Legislature to provide oversight as well as investigate complaints and allegations of wrongdoing, were blasted as unconstitutional in an Aug. 16 opinion from Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

In the 38-page opinion, Hilgers said the inspectors’ general had “untrammeled power to impede, control and access” information from the executive branch of state government, which he alleged violated the separation of powers clause in the Nebraska State Constitution.

While court rulings going back decades have said the attorney general’s opinions are “entitled to substantial weight,” justices have noted that those opinions are not equal to a decision by the judiciary or the state’s highest court.

Still, the state’s child welfare and corrections systems blocked the inspectors general’s access to an online case management system hours after the AG’s opinion was issued, and a week later told employees to defer any request from the legislative-created offices to liaisons.

On Sept. 1, Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, the chair of the Executive Board, told his colleagues in an email he had had “numerous conversations” with senators expressing “serious concerns” about the impact of Hilgers’ opinion, specifically how the inspectors general and the state’s Ombudsman’s office could continue their work.

“While we continue to monitor the short-term impacts, we recognize the long-term goal of introducing legislation in January that will retain a robust system of legislative oversight while addressing the constitutional issues that were raised in the opinion,” Briese wrote.

The Executive Board, Briese added, hired Marnie Jensen, a partner at Husch Blackwell, to represent the Legislature “in matters related to the Attorney General’s Opinion” moving forward.

In a statement on Monday, Speaker John Arch said Jensen would aid the Legislature as it seeks to navigate the implications of the attorney general’s opinion.

“Impartial outside legal counsel will help the Executive Board and the members of the Legislature to better understand the arguments outlined in the opinion,” Arch said.

Jensen, who joined the law firm with offices in Omaha and Lincoln in 2013, previously represented the Health and Human Services Committee during a 2021 special investigation into the state’s contract with Saint Francis Ministries, which performed child welfare services in Douglas and Sarpy counties.

She was also a part of state Sen. Julie Slama’s legal team in a defamation lawsuit brought by former Republican candidate for governor Charles Herbster.

The Trump ally and donor sued Slama after she and seven other women accused Herbster of groping them. Slama later filed a counterclaim alleging sexual battery.

Both complaints were dismissed in Gage County District Court in October 2022.

Another attorney representing Slama in the case — Dave Lopez, a former deputy solicitor general and assistant attorney general who also worked for Husch Blackwell — is now chief of staff for Gov. Jim Pillen.

The hiring of outside counsel is not unusual — at least in recent years — nor does it signal the Legislature plans to file a lawsuit against the executive branch.

In 2021, Jensen ultimately helped the Health and Human Services Committee examine the process that led the state to contract with Saint Francis, which had underbid the total cost of the services Nebraska was seeking.

The Legislature also retained outside counsel in 2022 to investigate allegations of former state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, who was accused of acting inappropriately toward staff members.

“This is not an uncommon action to be taken on the part of the Legislature,” Briese said. “The hiring of legal counsel is not in anticipation of anything particular, but from my perspective, it’s simply another logical step in the process of working toward an amicable solution.”

Briese said changes to the statutes authorizing the offices of inspector general in the 2024 legislative session “will undoubtedly be necessary,” but he added legislative reports from 2011 and 2014 that found deficiencies in both the child welfare and corrections systems had led the Legislature to create the offices charged with oversight and investigation.

“These reports highlight the reasons why these offices were created and the important role they were designed to play in ensuring legislative oversight of both the child welfare and corrections systems,” Briese wrote.

The Executive Board was also seeking legal advice on how to ensure the inspectors general “can carry out their legal responsibilities in the short term and also help us craft a constitutionally sound long-term solution,” according to Arch.

That was necessary to provide legislative oversight for the important state services of child welfare and corrections, he added.