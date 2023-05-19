LINCOLN — Nebraska will soon join the list of states that have passed legislation restricting access to abortion and gender-affirming care in recent years, all through the passage of a single bill.

The Nebraska Legislature passed Legislative Bill 574 in a 33-15 vote Friday. Now, it will go to Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk, where it is expected to be signed into law early next week.

“All children deserve a chance to grow and live happy, fruitful lives,” Pillen said in an email statement after the bill passed. “This includes pre-born boys and girls, and it includes children struggling with their gender identity. These kids deserve the opportunity to grow and explore who they are and want to be, and they can do so without making irreversible decisions that should be made when they are fully grown.”

LB 574 will ban gender-affirming surgeries for individuals under 19, and task the state’s chief medical officer with establishing restrictions on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for the same age group. It will also ban abortions at 12 weeks past gestation.

After the vote, the bill’s introducer State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha said she thought the debate and vote went “very well.”

“We finally got to have our say,” she said. “It was a very tough bill. It’s been a tough four months.”

Because of an emergency clause, the abortion restrictions will take effect the day after Pillen signs it, while the gender-affirming care restrictions will take effect Oct. 1.

An emergency clause requires at least 33 votes to pass during a bill’s final round of debate. Opposing Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln pleaded with supporting lawmakers to not support the emergency clause, arguing the immediate abortion ban could cause challenges for physicians, but she did not change any minds.

“You could unnecessarily ensnare a medical professional who’s trying to follow the law,” Conrad said.

Supporters have frequently said the bill is necessary to protect children. Kauth said LB 574 isn’t about hate or genocide, as opponents have argued.

“You can portray this bill any way you want,” said Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, another supporter. “But for me, this bill is simply about protecting kids.”

Meanwhile, opposition to the measure has been fierce and constant. LB 574 launched the Legislature into unprecedented levels of turmoil this session. Opposing lawmakers have conducted a session-long filibuster of nearly every bill on the floor in protest to the bill. They have since vowed to continue filibustering through the end of the session and next year’s 60-day session.

“Until the end of the 108th Legislature, I’ll be filibustering,” Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who has led the resistance to LB 574, said on Friday.

Protesters who showed up to the Capitol for every prior round of LB 574’s debate showed up again in the hundreds Friday. Ahead of the debate, Speaker of the Legislature John Arch said he collaborated with Democrat and Republican lawmakers to issue a set of safety guidelines, including one to keep the front glass doors going into the chamber locked.

The guidelines didn’t do much to lower the temperature. Less than an hour into the debate, as Kauth was speaking, several protesters on the balcony started shouting and throwing items onto the floor, including several dirty feminine hygiene products. Both sides of the balcony were then cleared as the debate went on.

Nebraska State Patrol Captain Lance Rodgers confirmed six people were arrested, with at least one from each side. One of the LB 574 supporters who was arrested was the chair of the Seward County GOP.

The original bill sought to completely ban puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries for individuals under 19. An amendment adopted Tuesday narrows the ban to surgeries, and calls on the state’s chief medical officer to establish regulations on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for youths. Those who were already undergoing such care before the legislation takes effect would be exempt.

Because the chief medical officer is appointed by the governor, who supports LB 574, opponents have argued this provision is a thinly veiled attempt to maintain the full ban of the original bill. Pillen appointed ear, nose and throat physician Timothy Tesmer to the position in February, though he has yet to be confirmed by the Legislature.

Tesmer must follow a set of guidelines as to how to regulate the medication, including setting a minimum number of “gender-identity-focused therapeutic hours” a patient must undergo to receive it, and a minimum waiting period between a medical practitioner receiving the patient’s consent and prescribing the treatment.

As amended, the bill also tightened Nebraska’s laws on abortion. Currently, the state bans abortion after 20 weeks, but the bill lowers that to 12 weeks based on gestational age. Earlier this session, lawmakers attempted to pass a bill that would have restricted abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy, but that proposal failed by just one vote.

The 12-week proposal draws from a proposal by Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston, whose change of position was the main reason the previous abortion bill fell short. Though the measure passed Friday is more restrictive on abortion than his proposal, Riepe supported it as a “reasonable compromise.”

However, the bill passed Friday does not include exceptions for fetal anomalies, as Riepe’s proposal did, and it measures based on gestational age, not fertilization. Gestational age measures a pregnancy based on the woman’s last menstrual period, whereas fertilization refers to the moment the egg is fertilized. The difference between the two could amount to several weeks. Multiple opponents referred to the amended bill as a 10-week abortion ban.

However, it still allows more abortion access than the six-week ban that failed this year. According to 2021 statistics from the state Department of Health and Human Services, about 85% of Nebraska’s abortions happen beyond the six-week mark, while only about 13% happen after 12 weeks gestation.

On Friday, Cavanaugh read a letter signed by health care professionals and medical students who opposed LB 574 in its amended form. They said it would add “another unnecessary barrier” to health care in Nebraska. As of 2 p.m., Sen. Jen Day of Omaha said more than 1,200 people had signed on.

“Let us be clear: this bill puts patients’ lives at risk, and it puts the careers of medical professionals at risk,” the letter reads. “We refuse to accept either.”

The letter is similar to statements issued by local and national businesses urging lawmakers against supporting the legislation. A few weeks ago, over 100 local businesses and groups signed a letter opposing LB 574, and later a letter by the Human Rights Campaign was issued signed by more than 300 national companies opposing “anti-LGBTQ state legislation.”

With the bill’s passage, several opponents noted that lawsuits challenging it are likely on the way. Conrad said the legislation could be challenged based solely on the Legislature’s rules stating a bill must contain a single subject, while Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln said there are several ways the bill is discriminatory.

“This does not end today for any of us,” Cavanaugh said.

Friday’s vote was celebrated by groups including the Nebraska Catholic Conference, the Nebraska Family Alliance and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which said the bill’s passage mirrors progress in anti-abortion legislation that is advancing in some other states.

“Today’s vote is a victory for truth, common sense, and the protection of vulnerable children and a strike against the extreme obstruction tactics of opposing senators,” said Nate Grasz, policy director for the Nebraska Family Alliance, in an email statement.

Meanwhile, opposing groups OutNebraska, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, the Nebraska Democratic Party and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska lamented the move, describing it as a “major setback for bodily autonomy in Nebraska.”

“They have thrown away the session for nothing,” OutNebraska Community Organizer Aryn Huck said in an email statement. “Parents are writing to us asking what to do next, worried they may have to uproot their entire lives because of this bill.”

Next year, Kauth said, the Legislature will be asked to consider another bill of hers dealing with transgender issues — LB 575. That bill, titled the “Sports and Spaces Act,” would restrict access to school bathrooms and locker rooms on the basis of biological sex and would add similar restrictions to most school sports teams. This would effectively ban trans youths from entering spaces or participating on teams they otherwise would based on their gender identity.

World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.