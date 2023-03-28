LINCOLN — With floor action proceeding at a snail’s pace, the Nebraska Legislature spent roughly five hours locked in a debate that ultimately took away one of the tools lawmakers have been using to eat up time.

Lawmakers voted 32-13 on Tuesday to amend the Legislature’s rules for the remaining 39 days of the session, limiting the number of priority motions lawmakers can use on a bill during each round of debate. However, even the lawmaker who proposed this change acknowledged it would not stop the filibustering that has slowed things down so far.

State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard brought a motion Friday in response to Thursday’s floor debate, which saw 15 consecutive priority motions made by opponents to Legislative Bill 574, preventing any supporters from speaking on the bill. LB 574 would ban gender-affirming care to individuals under 19. It advanced Thursday following the three-day filibuster.

Speaker of the Legislature John Arch scheduled Erdman’s motion for debate Tuesday, which stretched from the start of the morning until about 3:30 p.m. Arch said he believed the proposal strikes a balance between allowing lawmakers to object to legislation, but still permitting progress to be made.

Erdman’s motion will allow a maximum of three priority motions be made per bill for each round of debate — one motion to postpone the debate, one motion to recommit the bill back to committee and one motion to postpone the bill indefinitely.

Supporters of LB 574 called the tactic used Thursday both unprecedented and an abuse of the rules, while opponents contend they did so in response to the harmful rhetoric and misinformation they heard during the previous day of debate. Lawmakers who participated in the tactic said they would not use the same strategy again, but others said they didn’t believe them and argued that the rules change would at least allow both sides of each debate to be heard.

“We owe it to Nebraskans to make sure it never happens again,” said Sen. Tom Briese of Albion.

During LB 574’s debate, opponents also promised that if the bill advanced, they would continue to filibuster every bill this session. They followed through with that on Friday, preventing any bills from advancing on the floor.

Arch said if the filibusters continue, the Legislature will be able to pass a maximum of 21 bills, not including the handful of bills that have advanced to the second round of debate, including LB 574.

Several lawmakers noted this lack of progress as a reason to support the rules change, arguing it was the only way to accomplish their goals for the session. Opponents of LB 574 said lawmakers could have ended the delays by voting against the bill.

“This session is over, and it’s on your terms,” said one opponent, Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha.

Even with the rules change, Erdman and other senators said, the filibusters can continue. Lawmakers can use multiple legislative maneuvers to filibuster, and they can still take up hours of time on the floor even with a limit on priority motions.

Hunt said she and several other lawmakers filed more than 700 priority motions Tuesday on a collection of bills on the schedule to ensure LB 574 opponents control the floor debate moving forward.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who has led the filibuster effort for the past five weeks, said she welcomed Tuesday’s debate, and noted that the effort was just delaying the progress of bills even further. After lawmakers initially voted to adopt Erdman’s rules change, Cavanaugh made an unsuccessful motion to reconsider the vote, eating up an additional 90 minutes of debate time.

“You will not achieve your goal to silence Machaela Cavanaugh when you vote for this,” Cavanaugh said.

Other lawmakers objected to the manner in which Erdman’s motion was being debated. Several argued that Erdman was violating the Legislature’s rules by not giving his proposal a public hearing, as other proposed rules changes receive.

Erdman, the Rules Committee chair, defended this by saying Arch had proposed a similar rule that did have a public hearing. He said the committee likely would have advanced it had they foreseen the tactics lawmakers would use this session.

Others said Arch’s proposal was significantly different to Erdman’s motion. Arch had proposed that every lawmaker would be limited to one of the three priority motions per bill for each round of debate, while Erdman’s proposal limits each type of motion to one for all 49 lawmakers.

Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington pointed out that if Arch’s proposal had passed, the consecutive priority motions that happened on Thursday could have still happened, because most of the motions were made by different lawmakers.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha also objected to Erdman’s motion, but for a different reason. The motion required lawmakers to temporarily suspend the Legislature’s rules in order to amend the rules for Erdman’s change, but Wayne said a rules suspension and a rules amendment cannot happen within the same motion.

Wayne was one of a handful of Democratic lawmakers who spoke against the constant filibustering last week, expressing concern that the delays will prevent some of his bills from passing. He said if Erdman had followed procedure, he would have supported the motion.

Erdman acknowledged that separating the actions into two motions was an option, but said it wasn’t one he was willing to consider.

“Today is the time to move on,” Erdman said.

Wayne attempted to separate the two actions into separate motions, and then tried to overrule the chair when the acting chair, Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, ruled Erdman’s motion in order. Wayne’s motion failed in a 32-16 vote.