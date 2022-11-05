 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska-Minnesota stats

  • Updated
  • 0

Scoring

MIN 0 0 10 10—20

NEB 10 0 0 3—13

First Quarter

NEB—Purdy 2 run (Bleekrode kick), 10:46.

NEB—Bleekrode 24 FG, 4:18.

Third Quarter

MIN—Trickett 47 FG, 10:30.

MIN—Ibrahim 3 run (Trickett kick), 3:01.

Fourth Quarter

MIN—Trickett 49 FG, 3:22.

MIN—Ibrahim 3 run, 3:48.

NEB—Bleekrode 26 FG, 4:33.

TEAM; MIN; NEB

First downs; 18; 13

Rushes-yards; 45-125; 35-146

Passing yards; 175; 121

Comp-Att-Int; 12-20-0; 11-26-1

Offensive plays; 65; 61

Net yards; 300; 267

Yards per play; 4.6; 4.4

Punts-Avg.; 6-37; 6-55.5

Punt returns-Avg.; 3-9.3; 0-0

Kickoff returns-yds: 2-43; 0-0

Fumbles-lost; 0-0; 0-0

Penalties-yds; 2-18; 2-10

3rd down conv.; 3-11; 5-16

4th down conv.; 0-0; 1-2

Time of possession; 34:41; 25:19

Sacks-by-yds: 4-9; 3-26

Nebraska individual

Rushing

Name; No.; Yds; TD; Avg.

Grant; 21; 115; 0; 5.5

Purdy; 6; 24; 1; 4.0

Smothers; 4; 4; 0; 1.0

Johnson; 4; 3; 0; 0.8

Passing

Name; C-A; Int; Yds; TD

Purdy; 6-16; 1; 41; 0

Smothers; 5-10; 0; 80; 0

Receiving

Name; No.; Yds; TD; Long

Washington; 2; 63; 0; 32

Palmer; 5; 37; 0; 10

Johnson; 1; 7; 0; 7

Brewington; 1; 5; 0; 5

Grant; 1; 5; 0; 5

Vokolek; 1; 4; 0; 4

Punting

Name; No.; Yds; L; Avg.

Buschini; 6; 333; 61; 55.5

Tackles

Name; UT; AT; TT; L-yds

Farmer; 4; 10; 14; 0-0

Reimer; 5; 4; 9; 0.5-0

Buford Jr.; 4; 4; 8; 0-0

Tannor; 4; 2; 6; 2.5-18

Nelson; 2; 3; 5; 1.5-3

E. Hausmann; 3; 1; 4; 1.0-2

Mathis; 3; 1; 4; 1.5-7

Hartzog; 2; 2; 4; 0-0

Mauga-Clements; 2; 2; 4; 0-0

Kolarevic; 1; 3; 4; 0-0

Feist; 0; 3; 3; 0-0

Gifford; 0; 3; 3; 0-0

Drew; 0; 3; 3; 0-0

A. Hausmann; 1; 1; 2; 0-0

Newsome; 0; 2; 2; 0-0

Robinson; 1; 0; 1; 1-6

Wright; 1; 0; 1; 0-0

Hutmacher; 1; 0; 1; 0-0

Palmer; 1; 0; 1; 0-0

Minnesota individual

Rushing

Name; No.; Yds; TD; Avg.

Ibrahim; 32; 128; 2; 4

Kaliakmanis; 3; 27; 0; 9

Williams; 1; 2; 0; 2

Potts; 2; 1; 0; .5

Morgan; 5; -28; 0; -5.6

Passing

Name; C-A; Int; Yds; TD

Kaliakmanis; 6-12; 0; 137; 0

Morgan; 6-8; 0; 38; 0

Receiving

Name; No.; Yds; TD; Long

Jackson; 5; 88; 0; 45

Wright; 2; 43; 0; 38

Brown-Stephens; 3; 27; 0; 12

Spann-Ford; 1; 9; 0; 9

Hoskins; 1; -2; 0; 0

Punting

Name; No.; Yds; L; Avg.

Crawford; 6; 222; 45; 37

Returns

Name; KR; PR; INT; FR

Redding; 2-43; 3-28; 0-0

Smith; 0-0; 0-0; 1-8

Tackles

Name; UT; AT; TT; L-yds

Lindenberg; 5; 3; 8; 1-2

Sori-Marin; 5; 2; 7; 1-4

Nubin; 2; 5; 7; 0-0

Howden; 4; 0; 3; 0-0

Smith; 4; 0; 4; 0-0

Baugh; 1; 3; 4; 0.5-1

Carter; 3; 0; 3; 0-0

Rush; 0; 3; 3; 0.5-1

Joyner; 2; 0; 2; 0-0

Walley; 1; 0; 1; 0-0

Jeffries; 1; 01; 1; 0-0

Finnessy; 1; 0; 1; 1-1

Logan-Redding; 1; 0; 1; 0-0

Striggow; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

Dixon; 0; 1; 1; 0.5-0

Oliver; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

Bishop; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

 

