Nebraska-Minnesota stats
Scoring
MIN 0 0 10 10—20
NEB 10 0 0 3—13
First Quarter
NEB—Purdy 2 run (Bleekrode kick), 10:46.
NEB—Bleekrode 24 FG, 4:18.
Third Quarter
MIN—Trickett 47 FG, 10:30.
MIN—Ibrahim 3 run (Trickett kick), 3:01.
Fourth Quarter
MIN—Trickett 49 FG, 3:22.
MIN—Ibrahim 3 run, 3:48.
NEB—Bleekrode 26 FG, 4:33.
TEAM; MIN; NEB
First downs; 18; 13
Rushes-yards; 45-125; 35-146
Passing yards; 175; 121
Comp-Att-Int; 12-20-0; 11-26-1
Offensive plays; 65; 61
Net yards; 300; 267
Yards per play; 4.6; 4.4
Punts-Avg.; 6-37; 6-55.5
Punt returns-Avg.; 3-9.3; 0-0
Kickoff returns-yds: 2-43; 0-0
Fumbles-lost; 0-0; 0-0
Penalties-yds; 2-18; 2-10
3rd down conv.; 3-11; 5-16
4th down conv.; 0-0; 1-2
Time of possession; 34:41; 25:19
Sacks-by-yds: 4-9; 3-26
Nebraska individual
Rushing
Name; No.; Yds; TD; Avg.
Grant; 21; 115; 0; 5.5
Purdy; 6; 24; 1; 4.0
Smothers; 4; 4; 0; 1.0
Johnson; 4; 3; 0; 0.8
Passing
Name; C-A; Int; Yds; TD
Purdy; 6-16; 1; 41; 0
Smothers; 5-10; 0; 80; 0
Receiving
Name; No.; Yds; TD; Long
Washington; 2; 63; 0; 32
Palmer; 5; 37; 0; 10
Johnson; 1; 7; 0; 7
Brewington; 1; 5; 0; 5
Grant; 1; 5; 0; 5
Vokolek; 1; 4; 0; 4
Punting
Name; No.; Yds; L; Avg.
Buschini; 6; 333; 61; 55.5
Tackles
Name; UT; AT; TT; L-yds
Farmer; 4; 10; 14; 0-0
Reimer; 5; 4; 9; 0.5-0
Buford Jr.; 4; 4; 8; 0-0
Tannor; 4; 2; 6; 2.5-18
Nelson; 2; 3; 5; 1.5-3
E. Hausmann; 3; 1; 4; 1.0-2
Mathis; 3; 1; 4; 1.5-7
Hartzog; 2; 2; 4; 0-0
Mauga-Clements; 2; 2; 4; 0-0
Kolarevic; 1; 3; 4; 0-0
Feist; 0; 3; 3; 0-0
Gifford; 0; 3; 3; 0-0
Drew; 0; 3; 3; 0-0
A. Hausmann; 1; 1; 2; 0-0
Newsome; 0; 2; 2; 0-0
Robinson; 1; 0; 1; 1-6
Wright; 1; 0; 1; 0-0
Hutmacher; 1; 0; 1; 0-0
Palmer; 1; 0; 1; 0-0
Minnesota individual
Rushing
Name; No.; Yds; TD; Avg.
Ibrahim; 32; 128; 2; 4
Kaliakmanis; 3; 27; 0; 9
Williams; 1; 2; 0; 2
Potts; 2; 1; 0; .5
Morgan; 5; -28; 0; -5.6
Passing
Name; C-A; Int; Yds; TD
Kaliakmanis; 6-12; 0; 137; 0
Morgan; 6-8; 0; 38; 0
Receiving
Name; No.; Yds; TD; Long
Jackson; 5; 88; 0; 45
Wright; 2; 43; 0; 38
Brown-Stephens; 3; 27; 0; 12
Spann-Ford; 1; 9; 0; 9
Hoskins; 1; -2; 0; 0
Punting
Name; No.; Yds; L; Avg.
Crawford; 6; 222; 45; 37
Returns
Name; KR; PR; INT; FR
Redding; 2-43; 3-28; 0-0
Smith; 0-0; 0-0; 1-8
Tackles
Name; UT; AT; TT; L-yds
Lindenberg; 5; 3; 8; 1-2
Sori-Marin; 5; 2; 7; 1-4
Nubin; 2; 5; 7; 0-0
Howden; 4; 0; 3; 0-0
Smith; 4; 0; 4; 0-0
Baugh; 1; 3; 4; 0.5-1
Carter; 3; 0; 3; 0-0
Rush; 0; 3; 3; 0.5-1
Joyner; 2; 0; 2; 0-0
Walley; 1; 0; 1; 0-0
Jeffries; 1; 01; 1; 0-0
Finnessy; 1; 0; 1; 1-1
Logan-Redding; 1; 0; 1; 0-0
Striggow; 0; 1; 1; 0-0
Dixon; 0; 1; 1; 0.5-0
Oliver; 0; 1; 1; 0-0
Bishop; 0; 1; 1; 0-0