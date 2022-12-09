Nebraska, nation likely headed for recession in 2023, economists say

Nebraska and the nation are most likely headed for recession in 2023 — an economic downturn that would likely result in some job losses, a team of state economists has forecast.

With interest rate increases over the past year failing to tame inflation, the economists found it unlikely that inflation will be brought under control without additional interest rate hikes, said Eric Thompson, an economist who directs the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research, which released the forecast report.

The elevated interest rates during 2023 will likely mean less consumer spending, home-buying and business investment, leading to job losses and a recession.

“The most likely event is a recession, although it is possible we will have a soft landing” and narrowly avoid an economic decline, Thompson said.

Any recession is not expected to be severe or long-lived, with employment growth expected to return in 2024 and 2025. Whether the recession can be avoided altogether depends on two factors, Thompson said.

Given the extreme labor shortages in recent years, employers may decide it’s best to ride out the downturn and hold on to their workers. That would reduce the slowing of economic growth.

“Hiring has been very difficult in recent years, which may encourage businesses to hoard labor,” the forecast report said.

The second factor is fast-rising rent prices, which have been a big driver in current inflation. If rents moderate, that could remove much of the pressure that is driving the rate hikes, Thompson said.

Personal income for Nebraskans is forecast to grow by 4.2% during 2023, slightly below the expected 4.5% rate of inflation.

The outlook remains positive for Nebraska agriculture. Nebraska farm income is expected to remain at $8 billion during 2023, near a record level.

The forecast represents the consensus opinion of the Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council, a team of public sector economists from higher education and state agencies.

Thompson said Nebraska saw relatively strong 1.4% job growth during 2022 as the state continued its rebound from job losses due to COVID-19.

But the economists believe employment growth will slow significantly and even contract in 2023, with a net loss of about 1,600 jobs. With more than 1 million Nebraska nonfarm workers, that reduction works out to about two-tenths of 1%.

Employment should rebound beginning in 2024. Nebraska employment is forecast to grow by 6,000 jobs in 2024 and 9,000 jobs in 2025.

In 2023, the job losses would be biggest in the retail trade, wholesale trade and information sectors, with a small decline in construction, too. A number of large planned projects and dollars from the federal infrastructure bill passed a year ago will help support construction employment and avoid further declines.

Some sectors would continue to grow during 2023, including manufacturing. Nebraska manufacturing is buttressed by the fact that much of the industry here is tied to the farm economy, which should remain strong.

“We would not expect to see that in the national economy,” Thompson said.

Looking to 2024 and 2025, job growth should be strongest in business services, health care, and leisure and hospitality, with solid growth also in manufacturing, transportation and financial services employment.

Construction is expected to be flat during 2024, but with falling interest rates should begin growing again in 2025.

High prices for agricultural commodities will keep farm income in 2023 close to recent high levels, according to a recent forecast by UNL and the University of Missouri.

In 2024 and 2025, declines in crop and livestock prices are expected to cause Nebraska farm income to drop from about $8 billion to $7 billion, still a historically high number.

“We are in the middle of a good period for agricultural commodity prices,” Thompson said.