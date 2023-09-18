The former executive director of a Southeast Nebraska nonprofit could soon face criminal charges after state auditors accused the Pawnee County woman of diverting nearly $220,000 of mostly public funds to her husband’s food truck, according to a report released Monday.

Bobbie Meints, who served as the executive director of Five Rivers Resource Conservation & Development for at least 10 years before her resignation last November, is accused of funneling $219,963 into her husband’s food truck over a five-year period, auditors in Mike Foley’s office said in the 20-page report.

Meints used the organization’s credit card at her husband’s business, called Arley’s, 162 times from November 2017 to July 2020 for a total of $185,458 in charges that don’t appear to have been in exchange for any goods or services, according to the report.

And Meints wrote checks or made direct transfers to Arley’s 38 times in the amount of $34,505 from September 2020 to November 2022 — the month the Steinauer woman resigned from the conservation nonprofit, auditors said in the report.

Meints did not respond to an email seeking comment. An email to Arley’s also went unreturned Monday.

Nearly 91% of Five Rivers’ funding came from the state and local governments, including money paid to the nonprofit in the form of grants from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, the state Department of Environment and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture — all of which came under fire in Monday’s report, along with the Tecumseh-based nonprofit’s board of directors.

“What occurred at Five Rivers is a prime example of how public monies are placed at serious risk of misuse when a governing board of directors is inattentive to the day-to-day operations of a director under its control,” Foley, the state’s auditor, said in a news release accompanying the report.

Even worse, Foley said, the governmental bodies that provided most of Five Rivers’ funding ultimately failed to ensure that those taxpayer dollars were being spent appropriately.

Foley’s office forwarded its findings to the Johnson County attorney and state Attorney General’s office, both of which could pursue criminal charges against Meints. None had been filed as of Monday.

Five Rivers, a now-defunct nonprofit that was administratively dissolved in July, set out to “create a better environment in which to live” when it was established in 1993, focusing on resource conservation, beautification and improving the agricultural and business economy in Southeast Nebraska.

But by the time Meints allegedly started diverting money from the organization in 2017, the payments she was making to her husband’s food truck had “no apparent connection to the aforementioned objectives of Five Rivers,” auditors said.

Five Rivers representatives couldn’t provide adequate documentation to support whether Arley’s ever provided any catering services in exchange for the payments. And none of the representatives could recall receiving any catering from the food truck, according to the report.

Meints also promoted Arley’s on her Facebook account before and after she resigned as Five Rivers’ executive director, auditors said in the report.