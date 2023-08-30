LINCOLN — Less than two weeks after announcing a decision to locate a new prison in northeast Lincoln, state and city officials said they reached an agreement to put the 1,500-bed facility north of Interstate 80.

On Thursday, Gov. Jim Pillen and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the new location will put the prison on city-owned property east of 70th Street and McKelvie Road, or just to the east of Lincoln’s landfill.

The announcement to move the proposed site was made at a joint press conference hosted at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services’ central office.

Earlier this month, Pillen and Corrections Director Rob Jeffreys said the state had a $17 million option to purchase more than 300 acres near 112th and Adams Streets.

That location — which came as a surprise to city and county officials, as well as residents living in the area — would have been roughly a mile outside Lincoln’s city limits.

The decision generated intense backlash from area residents, who voiced their concerns to the Lincoln City Council this week and encouraged Gaylor Baird to take whatever steps she could to find an alternative site.

Several suggested a site north of I-80 where there is limited residential development.

The location announced Wednesday is a location previously eyed by state officials, who said they considered more than 70 sites during the selection process.

City officials had previously declined a request from the state to locate the 1,512-bed facility there, citing concerns about limiting growth in that area, as well as about generally locating the facility in Lincoln.

State officials said they wanted to locate the new prison in an area with an existing corrections workforce, as well as easy access for the families of inmates.

Pillen also said the state intends to decommission the Nebraska State Penitentiary in southwest Lincoln near 14th Street and Nebraska Parkway when the new facility goes into operation.

Construction on the new facility is scheduled to begin in 2024.