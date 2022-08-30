Nebraska partnering with online university to offer opportunities to adult learners

LINCOLN — In the latest phase of Gov. Pete Ricketts' effort to improve Nebraska's "talent pipeline," the state is partnering with a private nonprofit online university to expand access to affordable higher education.

On Tuesday, Ricketts signed an agreement with Western Governors University (WGU) that will connect the university with local community colleges, and will make WGU students eligible for the Nebraska Opportunity Grant, a need-based grant program paid for by lottery funds. Because of the agreement, WGU President Scott Pulsipher said the university will also open $200,000 in scholarship funding for Nebraska students.

During Ricketts' tenure, the state has invested millions into improving what he described as the "talent pipeline" from students to workers, with a goal of addressing Nebraska's labor shortages. However, Ricketts said one demographic that has not received as much attention is "non-traditional" adult learners.

Ricketts said more than 70% of jobs now require a post-secondary education degree, but only about half of Nebraska adults have such a degree. Moreover, Pulsipher said about 300,000 Nebraskans have some college experience but no degree in what he described as "untapped talent."

The average age of a WGU student is 34, Ricketts said, making it a prime candidate for the partnership. Not only is the university's online format attractive to adult learners, but it also offers flexible schedules and "competency-based education," which allows students to test out of course requirements. Pulsipher said the average WGU student completes their degree in about two years and four months.

Nebraska is the 12th state to partner with WGU to provide financial aid opportunities, Pulsipher said.

"We were created by states for states," he said.

Part of the partnership will also connect WGU with Nebraska community colleges to provide students a "seamless transition" from seeking a two-year degree up to a four-year degree if they wish, Pulsipher said.

One of the partnering community colleges is Southeast Community College in Lincoln. President Paul Illich said the agreement will help the college provide more education options for its students.

"We don't have ownership of learning," Illich said. "Learning happens everywhere."