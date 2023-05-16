LINCOLN — Budding Nebraska education students can breathe a sigh of relief following the dismantling of a barrier that’s been blocking the teacher pipeline for years.

During a Tuesday press conference, Gov. Jim Pillen signed the repeal of Rule 23, a state regulation that requires new teachers to pass a basic skills test before they can get their certificate.

Pillen’s approval was the last step needed in a repeal process that has taken several attempts by groups of local teachers and education officials. His sign-off comes two months after the Nebraska State Board of Education also approved the repeal.

Teachers have been trying to repeal Rule 23 for several years, said Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA), which represents nearly 26,000 educators.

Benson has been on a committee focused on Rule 23 since she began her role six years ago. The state also has a subcommittee within a teacher shortage taskforce that has been working on the same regulation.

“It’s a wide variety of folks, from teacher colleges to administration, trying to figure it out,” Benson said.

The basic skills test, which is the Praxis Core in Nebraska, has been deemed a substantial hurdle for college students trying to become educators in the state. It includes three sections: reading, writing and math. Benson said students used to be able to get their certificate as long as they had a passing composite score, but then-Gov. Pete Ricketts changed the rule during his term to require that students pass all three sections.

Patsy Koch Johns, a member of the State Board of Education and a former teacher, said the Praxis Core has never been a fair test for students.

“I taught English and speech and theater, and the Praxis contained algebra and calculus subjects that I have not had since I was in high school. And because of that, that made that section of it very, very, very difficult,” Koch Johns said. “I’ve worked with student teachers and they would just be sweating blood about this test.”

In 2019, the state board considered axing the test but backed off after Ricketts expressed concern it would lower the bar for teachers.

Benson and other education officials say repealing the test will have no effect on the quality of future Nebraska teachers. Pillen echoed the sentiment during his conference on Tuesday, saying the exam is written so poorly it poses a challenge for test takers.

“It’s not even about whether you know the content. It’s about how you figure out what the heck they’re even asking,” Benson said. “If a person is going to teach second grade and they are passing their college classes, then this should not be a barrier.”

The test is also expensive for students. Benson said it costs $150 to take the first time and $90 to take each section of the exam again.

Tim Frey, dean of the College of Education at Doane University, said last year that it took, on average, nearly four attempts for students to pass the Praxis Core if they did not pass on their first attempt, costing more than $350.

The NSEA secured national funding to offer Praxis tutoring classes in an attempt to help teachers pass the test. The union also partnered with colleges to offer test-taking courses. Benson said the union probably spent at least $200,000 from the grant on the efforts.

Benson said the closest Nebraska educators got to changing Rule 23, until now, was during last year’s legislative session.

State lawmakers approved a law that allows teachers to show competency by multiple measures such as course work or college entrance exams. But this still did not get rid of the Praxis, since rules established by the Education Department still required the basic-skills test.

Regulations were also changed so the Praxis wasn’t required to get into a teachers’ college, but it was still needed to get certification.

Benson said five years ago, only 75% of would-be teachers passed all three sections of the Praxis, even after retakes.

“Here we are now in a teacher shortage five years later, and if we had done away with that basic skills five years ago, 25% more teachers would have been able to get into and do what they love and be fine teaching,” Benson said. “They still passed college, but they just couldn’t go into a teachers’ college.”

Nebraska, like other states in the nation, has recently been dealing with an educator shortage that isn’t letting up and is ravaging school districts.

The state reported in a fall 2022 survey that 769 teaching positions remained unfilled or were staffed by an underqualified teacher at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. This was an increase from 482 a year earlier. On Tuesday, Pillen pointed to the crucial need to alleviate the shortage in signing the repeal of the Praxis.

“We can never give up on our kids. It’s tremendously important that we have teachers,” Pillen said. “Teachers are really important and we have a need to grow our teacher workforce.”

Benson said it’s been frustrating that the state board and NSEA has worked for years on repealing the Praxis and that the state only went through with it when the teacher shortage became so apparent. Pillen also didn’t invite Benson or anyone from the union to Tuesday’s press conference.

Koch Johns said Benson has been fighting for teachers by working on the Praxis even before she became NSEA president six years ago.

“I have heard her talk, I don’t know how many times over those years, about how the Praxis was keeping teachers out of education,” Koch Johns said. “(The NSEA) are our comrades in education, and I know that she has worked hard over the years as a representative of the teachers and NSEA.”

Deborah Frison, deputy education commissioner, said Nebraska will now join 33 other states that don’t require a basic skills test for teacher certification.

The repeal of the Praxis will go into effect almost immediately, according to the Nebraska Department of Education. Students will still need to pass a second Praxis test in the subject they will be teaching in to receive a certificate.