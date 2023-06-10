KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Library and the UNK history department will host “Extinct Education: Nebraska’s Rural School Past” as part of its Brown Bag Lecture Series.

The program presented by Laurinda Weisse, is planned for noon Wednesday, June 14, at the library, 2020 First Ave., in Kearney.

In 1917, Nebraska had 7,000 one-room schoolhouses. By 1984, the number of school districts offering only elementary education was down to 666. Several more recent rounds of consolidation have further reduced that number.

Drawing upon materials from the Country School Legacy project and other materials available in the University of Nebraska at Kearney Archives, associate professor Weisse will highlight rural education in Nebraska before 1980 during this presentation. From snakes to floods that cut off a school, rural education posed singular challenges but studying it also opens a unique window into life in rural communities.

Weisse is the university archivist, digital repository manager and an associate professor at UNK. Her research is varied and includes co-founding Coming to the Plains, a multimedia project that shares the stories of Latin American immigrants living in central Nebraska, and examining 1890s Omaha through the lens of a shooting. She also collaborates with community groups to preserve and promote local history.

For more information, contact Nathan Tye, assistant history professor, at 308-865-8860 or tyen@unk.edu