HOUSTON, Texas - It was a tale of two tapes as the Nebraska softball team opened its 2023 season with a doubleheader split at the Houston Invitational.

NU cruised to an 8-0 victory over Lamar in its first game before losing 1-0 to South Dakota State.

In game one, the Huskers carved up Lamar pitcher Karyana Mitchell, totaling eight hits and five RBIs with just two strikeouts.

NU jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning. An errant throw by Lamar allowed Mya Felder to score the first run of 2023. Caitlynn Neal later singled to score Brooke Andrews.

Nebraska added two more runs in the bottom of the third. A series of Lamar defensive errors scored Billie Andrews from first, and Courtney Wallace crossed the plate on a RBI groundout by Felder.

The Huskers piled it on in the fourth, with runs scored after Wallace singled, Sydney Gray hit a sacrifice fly, and Abbie Squier was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. An RBI double in the fifth inning by Billie Andrews ended the game by mercy rule.

Wallace tossed five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while recording five strikeouts in a dominant first outing of the season.

In game two, the Jackrabbits took the lead with a first-inning solo home run by Rozelyn Carillo. SDSU was poised to score again the next inning with runners on second and third and only one out, but a huge double play kept the Huskers in it.

But NU struggled to break through against SDSU pitcher Tori Kniesche all game. The Wayne, Neb., native threw a complete game shutout, striking out five and allowing just three hits.

Nebraska’s best scoring chance came in the sixth, after freshman Katelyn Caneda hit a leadoff single and reached second on a wild pitch. A Billie Andrews pop out ensued, however, and a Wallace line out that turned into a double play ended the inning.

NU pitcher Kaylin Kinney allowed just one run on four hits and one walk in the contest. That first-inning home run proved to be the difference, however.

The Huskers are back in action Saturday with matchups against Lamar and Houston.