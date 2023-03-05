TUSCON, Ariz. — The Huskers found a good pattern at the Hillenbrand Invitational.

After scoring nine and 10 runs, respectively, a day earlier, Nebraska topped that in an 11-7 eight-inning win over CSUN on Sunday. NU capped tourney play 5-0 with its eighth straight victory overall to improve to 14-6.

Seven Huskers had at least two hits and six drove in a run Sunday, led by Billie Andrews' three RBIs. The junior from Gretna also homered and doubled.

Though CSUN (6-11) extended the game with the tying RBI single in the seventh, Nebraska responded in the top of the eighth.

Mya Felder roped an RBI double then scored on Katelyn Caneda's single to make it 9-7. Talia Tokheim capped the scoring with a two-run homer.

The Matadors finished with eight walks and nine hits, but Courtney Wallace (8-3) set the lineup down in order to end the game. The senior from Papillion-La Vista recorded the final out on a strikeout.

Next up, the Huskers will head to the Shocker Classic at Wichita State for four games in three days. They open with the host Shockers at 5 p.m. Friday.