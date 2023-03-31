The Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking Contest is planned for Sept. 16, at Stuhr Museum.

The contest has roots dating back to 1924 in Nebraska. The contest this year will be held in conjunction with another long-standing Stuhr Museum event, the Railroad Town Agricultural Fair.

Farmers once relied on picking corn by hand to harvest their fields, measuring the yield in bushels. In the 1920s, one acre of corn yielded around 60 bushels of corn, and it was estimated an efficient husker could pick around 100 bushels in a day by hand.

The first cornhusking contest was held in 1922 in Iowa, with other states soon following suit, which led to the first national championship just a year later. In the 1930s, the national cornhusking championship was considered a major spectator sport, drawing approximately 110,000 spectators to Newton, Indiana, for the event in 1935.

While the Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking Contest isn’t expected to draw crowds quite that large, Stuhr Museum is excited to carry on this proud midwestern tradition.

“The history of hand cornhusking is more closely tied to the identity of a Nebraskan than any other thing imaginable,” said Chris Hochstetler, executive director of Stuhr Museum. “It is both our namesake and our moniker, but more than that, it shares the historical story of how Nebraska helped to shape how the world is fed. We are honored to become the perfect new home of the Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking Contest.”

Throughout the long history of farming in America, countless stories can be found discussing the importance of helping your neighbors, and this event will be no different. The preparations for this event will be starting in early April, with horse teams coming from Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri to work the field using horse-drawn plows in preparation for planting in the coming weeks. The Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking Contest will be presented by Syngenta, who is generously donating the corn seed and labor to prepare the cornfield for the contest in the fall. There will also be a number of volunteers helping to run the contest in September.

The horse teams were on the Stuhr Museum grounds yesterday and will be there again today, working the field near the Cleary Farm. Visitors are welcome to watch this demonstration from a safe distance, however no formal program is planned. Because of the distance some of the teams have to travel, the best time to see them in action will likely be Sunday.

For more information about the Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking Contest or preparations for the event, contact Karen Hurst at 308-385-5316 or khurst@stuhrmuseum.org