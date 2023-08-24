A 33-year-old Trumbull woman was found dead early Wednesday morning in Garfield County, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Amanda Summers was found along Highway 91 several miles east of Burwell. The State Patrol said her death is suspicious.

As part of the investigation into Summers' death, troopers arrested Calvin Measner, 22, of Burwell Thursday morning on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer and tampering with evidence, the press release said.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the State Patrol in investigating Summers' death. The investigation is ongoing.